Where Does Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros Live in 2022?

Soros studied at the London School of Economics and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He started his career as a hedge fund manager in the U.K., moved to the U.S. in 1970, and opened Soros Fund Management. Many refer to Soros as “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England” after he made $1 billion from shorting the British pound in 1992 during the U.K.’s Black Wednesday currency crisis.