Jeff Bezos’s Unofficial Tax Proposal Would Eliminate Taxes for Lower Earners Jeff Bezos shared an unofficial tax proposal in May 2026 suggesting lower-income earners should pay zero federal income tax. By Jennifer Farrington May 22 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Billionaire Jeff Bezos gets a lot of heat for how wealthy he is and how he flaunts it. But to be fair, he did build Amazon from the ground up and stayed committed to the company even when it nearly collapsed during the dot-com crash in the early 2000s. And he managed to do all this despite his dad coming to America as a Cuban immigrant speaking no English, and his mom giving birth to Jeff when she was just 17 years old, he revealed in a May 2026 interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.

Article continues below advertisement

Love him or hate him, Jeff knows a thing or two about making money. And he seems to have a way for the bottom half of taxpayers (aka the lower earners) to hold on to more of their money through an unofficial tax proposal. It’s a good one, so keep reading for the details.

Jeff Bezos revealed an unofficial tax proposal that could keep more money in your pocket.

Source: Mega

During a May 2026 sit-down with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Squawk Box, Jeff Bezos discussed a way he thinks could help lower earners keep more money in their pockets, because these days, every dollar counts.

Article continues below advertisement

He shared the details of an unofficial tax proposal, since that’s where it stands as of this writing, that would allow the lower half of earners to pay no federal income taxes. In other words, zero tax on their earnings. “We can give them a better chance by eliminating their tax bill. I don't want to reduce it, I want to eliminate it, there’s something very powerful about zero. Zero is a better number than $1. Zero is a good number,” Bezos explained.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “If people are starting out and they're struggling, stop taxing them, we don’t need it.” He then gave some insight into where the U.S. stands economically, saying, “We live in the wealthiest country in the world, America is the greatest country in the world, we have more entrepreneurial dynamism here than anywhere else in the world.”

He went on to say this is the best time to be in America right now and that access to capital is available, directing that message mostly toward entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Article continues below advertisement

But why would a wealthy billionaire want to help lower working-class earners so much? As mentioned earlier, it may tie back to his parents. Jeff has opened up about his understanding of what it’s like for struggling families and how hard it is to build a successful company. He believes eliminating taxes for lower earners wouldn’t just help people keep more money in their pockets, but it would also make a big impact on how much the U.S. collects in tax revenue.

@cnbc In a conversation with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos said that taxes for the bottom half of earners are too high. "It's kind of absurd that we're doing this ... We shouldn't be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington." Read more at the #linkinbio or the link on screen. #CNBC ♬ original sound - cnbc - cnbc

Article continues below advertisement

Because, according to Bezos, the top taxpayers account for around 40 percent of tax revenue, while the bottom half pay only about 3 percent. Essentially, what he’s saying is that his “proposal” would help people more than it would hurt the economic system, and even give them more financial freedom and opportunity. “I want to make sure the people who are struggling today have a chance to bring themselves up to… maybe they’ll be the next Steve Jobs,” he told Sorkin.

Did Jeff Bezos pitch his unofficial tax proposal to President Donald Trump?