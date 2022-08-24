Chicago Businessman Barre Seid's Net Worth May Be in the Billions

Seid bequeathed his 100 percent stake in Tripp Lite to the conservative political advocacy non-profit Marble Freedom Trust. So, when Tripp Lite was sold to the Irish power company Eaton for $1.65 billion in early 2021, the proceeds went to the trust rather than to Seid, the Times reports.

The political advocacy group benefited, and Seid avoided about $400 million in state and federal income tax through the transaction