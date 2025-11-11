ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants

Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
U.S. Army soldiers having lunch at an eatery (Cover image source: Getty Images | John Moore)
U.S. Army soldiers having lunch at an eatery (Cover image source: Getty Images | John Moore)

Americans across the country will be celebrating those who served in the military on November 11, which marks Veterans’ Day. Until 1954, it was known as Armistice Day, observed to celebrate the conclusion of World War I. An official legislation was passed in the mid-50s to rename it. On this day, veterans are celebrated not just by people, but by restaurants and other businesses as well.

Image Source: Photo by Song Kyung-Seok - Pool | Getty Images
Representative image of US military personnel. (Image Source: Photo by Song Kyung-Seok - Pool | Getty Images)

A lot of restaurants offer special discounts to veterans on this day. Some of the biggest food chains in the country are offering free meals for those who served in the military. This year, the list is long with the likes of Starbucks, Applebee’s, Chipotle, and many other businesses offering similar benefits and offers to former military personnel. They just have to prove that they served in the military by producing their Veteran ID Card or DD214 card, as per USA Today's report.

Applebee’s is offering both veterans and active military personnel a pretty sweet deal this Veteran’s Day. On producing the proof that one was a veteran, they will get a free full-sized entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day Menu, which will include some of the best items the restaurant has to offer. The menu includes items like the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and the Double Crunch Shrimp. Reservists and National Guard members are also eligible.

Image of an Applebee's storefront. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
Image of an Applebee's storefront. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

Apart from that, the Applebee’s stores that are owned by the Flynn Group have another special offer. Guests can buy a pre-paid pint of beer for a veteran with a message. Proceeds from unclaimed beers will be donated to a local veterans’ charity. The stores that are not owned by the Flynn Group will offer veterans a $5 Bounce Back Card for their next dine-in or delivery order within three weeks.

Veterans who order an entree at Chipotle will be offered a second one absolutely free of charge within the 4 pm to 8 pm window on Veterans’ Day. The company is also offering guests to round up their bill to the next highest dollar, the extra proceeds of which will be donated to the United Service Organizations (USO).

A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood | Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago
A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

At Krispy Kreme, veterans and active duty personnel will be offered a free small hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut of their choice. A veteran doesn’t need to make any other purchases to avail this, and it will be available for drive-through customers as well. As for Red Lobster, upon showing their identity, veterans can avail a free Shrimp & Chips entrée, which comes with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw.

Starbucks, one of the biggest coffee businesses in the country, will offer veterans, active military personnel, and their spouses a free tall 12-ounce brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating stores in the U.S. However, this can only be availed at cafes and drive-thrus.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Dom J
A Starbucks storefront. (Image Source: Pexels | Dom J)

Finally, Cracker Barrel is offering a free Sunrise Pancake Special, which includes a pair of buttermilk pancakes, served with fresh eggs or breakfast meat, to veterans and active military personnel on Veterans’ Day this year.

