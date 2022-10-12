XPeng's Flying Car Might Be the Future — If You Can Afford the Six-Figure Price Tag

This vehicle just displayed is the fifth-generation and doesn’t drive, but the sixth-generation eVTOL is planned to be a true flying car. The next version will be capable of both flight and driving and was unveiled at the company’s Tech Day last fall.

The flying cars are expected to be available to the public in 2024, the new flying car will have a foldable rotor mechanism that makes for ease of transition between driving and flying.

More details about the upcoming sixth-generation eVTOL car will be announced at the next 1024 Tech Day on Oct. 24.