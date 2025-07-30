ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after finding out the original owner of his WWI watch

The expert said that the history of the watch would at least double its value.
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

"Antiques Roadshow" is not just a place to find out the monetary value of an item, but experts on the show also reveal stories behind vintage timepieces and artifacts. Such an item was a watch that was supposedly made during the First World War and turned up on the show. But as the history of the watch was traced, the name of the real owner was what stunned the guest.

via GIPHY

 

The expert was fascinated by the watch, and the first thing he did was take a look at the back. The company name, Omega, was present, as were finer details that proved the watch was one that fighter jet pilots used to wear during WWI. The watch had giant markings, which made it easier for the wearer to see, and it was supposedly worn over the sleeve of the jacket.

The guest said that he had “bought it off a chap” in Newport Market in South Wales, a little more than two decades before the show was being recorded. He said that the watch was not in the best condition at the time, as it wasn’t keeping time properly and had to be repaired. The total cost the guest had to incur, which included the cost of buying the watch and having it repaired, was about £90 ($120).

Screenshot showing the watch. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the watch. (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

This was a lot of money to buy and repair a watch at the time. Thankfully, the value of the watch had gone up over the years. The expert said that the watch itself was worth around £2,000 ($2,671). However, this wasn’t an ordinary air force pilot’s watch from back in the day. This one had a bill of repair dated 1933 and made out to an individual named TE Shaw. This name made all the difference when ascertaining the actual value of the watch.

TE Shaw was the pseudonym adopted by Thomas Edward Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia. According to the expert, after WWI, Lawrence had joined the RAF as a pilot under the name Shaw and had kept his first two initials the same. This revelation changed things.

Screenshot showing the bill of repair. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the bill of repair. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“Good God,” the guest said upon learning this. He had believed that Lawrence of Arabia was a fictional character. The expert did not have a clear idea of how much the watch would be worth given its history. “I’d double that, maybe £5,000  ($6,678), maybe £10,000 ($13,357)." the expert said. “Good God. I'd better get it insured then,” the guest responded.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle

'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after finding out the original owner of his WWI watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after finding out the original owner of his WWI watch
The expert said that the history of the watch would at least double its value.
9 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara says Lori's husband 'always wanted to date her' during wild pitch moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara says Lori's husband 'always wanted to date her' during wild pitch moment
The shark also took a jab at Kevin O'Leary and the idea of partnering with another shark.
2 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
The card had a manufactuting defect but that is what made it so valuable.
20 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
He didn't believe he'd make any money on them and offered a ridiculously low price.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
The contestant still managed to be in the lead after quickly learning from her mistake.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
The guest was surprised to learn that it was by one of the top artist's of the time.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
Despite the loss, the player called making it to the show a dream come true for her.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed
The host also poked fun at the contestant who answered for now knowing where the city was.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an 'iconic' surfboard but even $65,000 offer wasn't enough to seal the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an 'iconic' surfboard but even $65,000 offer wasn't enough to seal the deal
The guest ran a hard bargain, but the item was iconic enough to be worth that much money.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game
While the player, James, didn't get to play his dream game, he aced the one he got to play.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
The best part was that a lot of those hilarious answers did appear on the board.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
He got an expert to inspect the letter as it was too good to be true that it had landed in his shop.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
The guest said that she often wore some of the jewels that were worth several thousands.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
Mark Cuban described his business model as horrible, but still made an offer.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
The expert had no idea whether the item was real without a test that could only be done in the US.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
Harrison could have had a unique item in his store but his stubbornness cost him big time.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
3 days ago