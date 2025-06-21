'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle

The expert said that the watch's value was $2,600 than what it could have been.

Rolex watches are among the most frequently appearing timepieces on “Antiques Roadshow,” and they make an impact every single time. In an earlier episode of the BBC version of the show, one guest brought a Rolex, which was a gift from his uncle. The guest claimed that his uncle used the watch in the 1960s. Once he heard its true value, the guest could not help but gasp in surprise.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, this was a 1960s Rolex GMT-Master watch. The guest said that he had owned it for more than three decades. The expert for this item was Richard Price, who noted the reference number of the watch. He was then pleasantly surprised when he found that the watch was in the same condition in which it was purchased. He said that watches owned for so long usually have their parts changed when sent for servicing.

Screenshot showing the watch on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: Daily Mail)

“It's absolutely original - spot on,” Price said. However, there were still a few things to be concerned about. The watch’s bracelet was not the original one that came with it. It had a strap in Rolex's five-link Jubilee style, as opposed to the brand's iconic, older, three-link Oyster design, as per the expert. He added that this detail could offset its final valuation by $2,600. Safe to say the guest wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“It's a Rolex product of course but it says Made in the USA’,” the expert added. “So, perhaps [his uncle] specified that he did not want the Oyster bracelet, he wanted a Jubilee bracelet, and they put this one on for him.” However, when the watch was appraised, the guest was left shocked despite it being a couple of thousand dollars less than what it could have potentially been.

Screenshot showing the watch's bracelet. (Image source: Daily Mail)

Price estimated that it cost around $600 when it was purchased, and at the time of taping, had a valuation of roughly $20,000. This was a lot more than what the guest had expected, and he did not hide his emotions. “I can't believe that, can't believe that,” he said. Rolex watches tend to have a positive impact on their owners when appraised, and that has been the case here in the States as well.

Something similar happened when an elderly lady brought a Rolex, which was brought to the country by her husband from Vietnam. He had served in the war and even survived a helicopter crash, as per the guest. "He bought it in 1966, and he was en route to Vietnam for the first tour, so it has endured a helicopter crash," she revealed.

Kevin Zavian was the expert for this segment, and he confirmed that it was a 1963 Rolex GMT Master in stainless steel. It was purchased for $15,0 and the expert said that at auction, it would be worth $8,000 to $10,000. The guest could not help but smile upon hearing the massive valuation.