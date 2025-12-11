ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad

Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of American shoppers | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
Representative image of American shoppers | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

The American economy is getting more uncertain with an affordability crisis, layoffs and tariffs. People are doing whatever it takes to generate income. Fundraisers were previously used for medical emergencies and other philanthropic initiatives, but things are changing. A recent report shows that Americans have turned to GoFundMe to help themselves fundraise for basic economic needs. It’s not uncommon for people to do this, but the scale at which this has happened recently is extraordinary.

Shoppers walk the aisles of Wal-Mart for Black Friday deals on November 25, 2022 in Dunwoody, Georgia. Walmart opened at 6am on Black Friday for shoppers.|Getty Images|Photo by Jessica McGowan
Representative image of shoppers inside a supermarket. (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Jessica McGowan)

As per a report in FOX News, the second-fastest growing category on GoFundMe in 2025 was ‘monthly bills’, trailing only behind ‘charity.’ The data comes from GoFundMe’s ‘Year in Help’ review, which also found that the most common words in fundraisers in 2025 were "work," "food," "bill," "home," "care," and "love." The organization said that essential expense fundraising increased by 20%, and more fundraisers were started for food banks than for any other community cause.

This is not surprising considering the inflation in the country at the moment. People have no choice but to be wary of their money. A CBS report states that inflation and the economy were the top concerns for Americans. It also said that fundraisers to raise money for necessities like rent, groceries, housing, and fuel surged 17% in 2025. As far as GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan is concerned, this is a trend that he has been seeing for a number of years now.

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by JP Yim)
GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by JP Yim)

"For example, we saw people say they were behind on the month's rent and were looking for friends and family to help them get through the next month or two,” he said, before explaining, "This shows us that life is getting more expensive and folks are struggling with that, so they are reaching out to friends and family to see if they can help them through."

A real-life example of people using the platform for basic necessities is a woman named Iesha Shepard. The 34-year-old was unable to pay rent after health issues saw her miss work at her part-time hotel job. Shepard’s health had been marred due to heart issues for a number of years, and the single mother of two daughters had no choice but to seek help on the internet ahead of the holiday season.

Customers shop at a Walmart store on (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Representative image of American shoppers. (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This was because she was sent an eviction notice by her landlord for non-payment of rent. "I don't want to be homeless with my children around the holiday time," she said. The trend of using fundraisers to raise money for necessities picked up during the shutdown, which saw several people get laid off. The federal agencies also blocked the distribution of food stamps as aid during this period, which saw such fundraising campaigns grow six times.

More on Market Realist:

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?

Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
1 hour ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
2 hours ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
3 hours ago
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.
3 hours ago
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital raised serious questions on the impact of AI on jobs.
6 hours ago
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
The fast food chain might have wanted to cut costs but they ended up angering several customers.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
13 hours ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
1 day ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
1 day ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
1 day ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
1 day ago
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
This is an alarming revelation as the American people are not getting jobs despite the vacancies.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
"It's about time we finally got a win tonight. Way to go Keisha!!!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
The store will also close its doors earlier than usual the day before the holiday.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
COSTCO
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.
2 days ago
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
2 days ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
2 days ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
2 days ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
2 days ago