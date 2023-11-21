Name Alexei Navalny Net Worth $500,000 Sources of Income Law Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 4, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality Russian

Often in the news for the latest and so far the most effective critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, opposition figure Alexei Navalny is also a lawyer known for his presidential and mayoral campaigns, anti-government demonstrations, and social media activism, with a mere $500,000 in net worth. He is also the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation in Russia and is often subjected to arrests because of his political views. Navalny has been imprisoned for almost 30 years on charges such as financing extremism and reviving Nazism, allegedly for his political activism. This comes years after he had been poisoned using a nerve agent, while running a campaign against Putin.

While most of his financial details are kept under wraps, The Moscow Times reported back in 2013 that Opposition leader Alexei Navalny earned about 9.3 million rubles in the last FY, which is around $99 thousand. The publication also sheds light on the fact that his income was more than Putin's income in the same period. However, it's important to note that Putin's net worth is in the billions. The primary source of Navalny's income has always been his legal practice and now he gets donations through crowdfunding to run for office.

Since 1998, Alexei Navalny has been working as a lawyer and became an advocate and member of the bar association of Kirov Oblast in 2009. He later became a member of the advocate's chamber of Moscow, and joined the Russian United Democratic Party called Yabloko. In the year 2002, he was elected to the regional council of the Moscow branch of Yabloko. He later headed the Moscow subdivision of the election campaign and became the Chief of staff of the Moscow branch of Yabloko. In 2005, he joined the Social Council of the Central Administrative Okrug which was created before the Moscow City Duma election held later that year, in which he was seen as a candidate.

He also started the youth social movement, named "DA! – Democratic Alternative" around the same time. He has also been part of many television debates that were aired on the state-run Moscow Channel TV Center. In 2011, he joined the mass protests against electoral fraud in the parliamentary election. He was soon arrested and sentenced to 15 days in jail, but upon his release, he urged everyone to unite in opposition against Putin's government. The very next day he was elected as the leader of the newly formed People's Alliance, which is now an official opposition party.

He announced his candidacy for the Russian presidency in late 2016, even though he had been charged with a five-year suspended sentence. He continued to organize anti-corruption demonstrations in cities throughout the country. As a result of his actions, he was barred from running for president.

In 2020, Navalny became ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. After the flight made an emergency landing, he was taken to Germany for treatment where it was confirmed that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

He has been imprisoned and placed in detention several times. In 2021, he was sentenced to detention for violating his previous parole and was later sent to a corrective labor colony. This verdict was met with international protests, and Navalny is considered a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International.

He was sentenced to 9 years in a maximum security penal colony in 2022 after he was found guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt by a Russian court, as per The Guardian.

Earlier this year, his sentence was extended to 19 years after it was proved that he was funding an extremist organization. However, he continues to deny the charges.

Alexei Navalny was born in Butyn in what was then the USSR, on June 4, 1976. He was born to his parents Anatoly and Lyudmila who together owned a basket factory. Alexei Navalny is married to economist Yulia Navalnaya and the two have a daughter named Daria and son Zakhar.

How old is Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny is 47 years old.

Does Alexei Navalny have children?

He has two children. A daughter named Daria Alekseevna Navalnaya and a son named Zakhar Alekseevich Navalny.