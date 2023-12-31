Name Lexi Rivera Net Worth $10 million Sources of Income YouTube, Modeling, Comedy Gender Female Date of Birth June 7, 2001 Age 22 years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, YouTuber, Model

Lexi Rivera is an American internet personality with a net worth of $10 million. Renowned for her comedic videos featuring challenges and pranks, she was nominated for the Streamy Award Creator of the Year in 2021. She has also made notable appearances in series like "Brobot," "Date Takeover," "Brent Rivera's Dream Vacation," and "Amp World."

Lexi launched her YouTube channel in 2010, garnering 14.7 million subscribers and over 3.6 billion views. She earns approximately $18k per video and $25k for a paid collaboration. She films videos with fellow Amp World members, including Ben Azelart, Andrew Davilla, and Caleb Burton, among others.

In 2018, Lexi contributed to the TV series "Brobot," where she played the character Max, earning the show an 8.0 rating. A year later, she was seen in the TV series "Date Takeover," portraying the character Lexi in one episode. In the same year, she featured in "VS Couple Ships," a TV mini-series.

Lexi joined "AwesomenessTV- Worlds Most Searched" in 2020, where she played a role in one episode of this TV mini-series. She also appeared in "Craziest Vacation Ever" and "Amp World," a TV series in which she appeared in three episodes. Moreover, she earns upwards of $25k for sponsored posts on Instagram.

A prominent figure on TikTok, Lexi has over 26 million followers and makes $50k per post. In 2020, she participated in the TV special "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall," offering a kid's perspective on life amid COVID-19. In 2022, she appeared in the music video "Landrew" and contributed to Brent Rivera's "Little Kids Nowadays (ft. LIV)" music video.

Lexi was born Alexa Brooke Rivera on June 7, 2001. She is the daughter of Laura and John Rivera and has three older brothers: Blake, Brent, and Brice. Brent Rivera is also a YouTube star with over 28 million subscribers.

Previously, she was dating fellow YouTuber Ben Azelart. However, in 2020, they announced their break up through a video titled "We Broke Up." Reportedly, Lexi has been romantically involved with YouTuber Andrew Davila since 2022.

What is Lexi Rivera’s real name?

Lexi Rivera’s real name is Alexa Brooke Rivera.

Are Brent and Lexi Rivera twins?

No. Brent Rivera is Lexi Rivera's older brother.

