'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact

This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for his deadpan expressions that bring out laughter from the audience, right before he roasts contestants. But on one occasion, Harvey was too scared by a contestant to even make eye contact. Noelle, who expressed her wild fantasies about Harvey early in the episode, scared the host so much that he refused to make eye contact with her.

Screenshot showing Harvey standing away from Noelle (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was trying to play the game normally, but was unable to do so as Noelle scared him. While it was her turn to answer the survey question, the host was scared to walk up to her. "Don't be shy," the contestant said, asking Harvey to come close, to which Harvey responded, "No. Uh-uh. We gonna stay down here." The contestant even demanded eye contact from the host, but Harvey wasn't willing to do that. "No, I don't need that. That ain't in my job description," he said. Harvey then finally mustered up the courage to ask the question, "Name a souvenir that a woman might bring home from a male strip show."

It was later revealed that Harvey was scared of Noelle because of what she wanted to do to him. "She wants to roll me up and smoke me!" Harvey exclaimed after confessing that he was scared of the entire team. Turns out, Harvey had a valid reason, as Noelle's answer to the question was a pack of matches.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Noelle seemed too much to handle for Harvey, the very next contestant, Esther, scared him as well. As the host moved on to her, she extended her hands to hold him. After shaking hands with her, Harvey confessed that he was scared of the entire family. "I'm so damn scared right now! Normally I walk up to people, I'm just as friendly, but I'm so damn scared right now. She just wanted to shake hands. That's all it was, but I'm scared because of her," he said, pointing at Noelle.

Screenshot showing Harvey holding hands with Esther (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then collected himself and tried to move on with the game. But the women on the team kept on bugging him. "I'm just staring at your beautiful teeth. You know," Esther said, making the host blush. "I just went to the dentist about a month ago," Harvey said, blushing. Esther said she could see that and complimented the host's looks.

She then pulled out another trick to once again unsettle the host. "You know what we want to hear," she said, leaving Harvey dumbfounded. "What do you want to hear?" he asked, to which Esther responded, "That you floss a lot." Harvey was beyond confused at this point, but he let out a sigh of relief as it could have been much worse. "'You know what I want to hear.' What? I'm so damn scared. Oh, lord have mercy," he said while mocking the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey being scared (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He finally got through the question for Esther, who answered it with "Can I say some handcuffs?" Harvey mimicked the contestant's mannerism and said, "Yeah, if you want to."

Unfortunately none of Noelle's and Esther's answers showed up on the board, and the team lost the round.