ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact

This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey trying to avoid eye contact (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey trying to avoid eye contact (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for his deadpan expressions that bring out laughter from the audience, right before he roasts contestants. But on one occasion, Harvey was too scared by a contestant to even make eye contact. Noelle, who expressed her wild fantasies about Harvey early in the episode, scared the host so much that he refused to make eye contact with her. 

Screenshot showing Harvey standing away from Noelle (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey standing away from Noelle (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was trying to play the game normally, but was unable to do so as Noelle scared him. While it was her turn to answer the survey question, the host was scared to walk up to her. "Don't be shy," the contestant said, asking Harvey to come close, to which Harvey responded, "No. Uh-uh. We gonna stay down here." The contestant even demanded eye contact from the host, but Harvey wasn't willing to do that. "No, I don't need that. That ain't in my job description," he said. Harvey then finally mustered up the courage to ask the question, "Name a souvenir that a woman might bring home from a male strip show."

It was later revealed that Harvey was scared of Noelle because of what she wanted to do to him. "She wants to roll me up and smoke me!" Harvey exclaimed after confessing that he was scared of the entire team. Turns out, Harvey had a valid reason, as Noelle's answer to the question was a pack of matches.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Noelle seemed too much to handle for Harvey, the very next contestant, Esther, scared him as well. As the host moved on to her, she extended her hands to hold him. After shaking hands with her, Harvey confessed that he was scared of the entire family. "I'm so damn scared right now! Normally I walk up to people, I'm just as friendly, but I'm so damn scared right now. She just wanted to shake hands. That's all it was, but I'm scared because of her," he said, pointing at Noelle.

Screenshot showing Harvey holding hands with Esther (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey holding hands with Esther (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then collected himself and tried to move on with the game. But the women on the team kept on bugging him. "I'm just staring at your beautiful teeth. You know," Esther said, making the host blush. "I just went to the dentist about a month ago," Harvey said, blushing. Esther said she could see that and complimented the host's looks.

She then pulled out another trick to once again unsettle the host. "You know what we want to hear," she said, leaving Harvey dumbfounded. "What do you want to hear?" he asked, to which Esther responded, "That you floss a lot." Harvey was beyond confused at this point, but he let out a sigh of relief as it could have been much worse. "'You know what I want to hear.' What? I'm so damn scared. Oh, lord have mercy," he said while mocking the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey being scared (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey being scared (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He finally got through the question for Esther, who answered it with "Can I say some handcuffs?" Harvey mimicked the contestant's mannerism and said, "Yeah, if you want to."

 

Unfortunately none of Noelle's and Esther's answers showed up on the board, and the team lost the round.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
The men of Shark Tank looked as dashing as ever in their red wigs from 'How to be a Redhead'.
18 minutes ago
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
NEWS
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
It was a dream come true for many in the Pawn Shop to see the great WWE wrestler.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.
2 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
Fans are now getting concerned as the "accident-prone" host can't seem to find his balance.
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
Greiner put her foot down to get a deal with "Simply Fit Board" and it all worked out in the end.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
Turns out Steve Harvey is quite sensitive about some of his facial features.
1 day ago
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
The TikTok creator exposed the political links of suppliers and manufacturers of these products.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player almost made a costly mistake but still ended up winning a Toyota Corolla
NEWS
'Price is Right' player almost made a costly mistake but still ended up winning a Toyota Corolla
The contestant nearly had a perfect game, but she missed out on one correct guess.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
The guest later mentioned that her father would be surprised and joked that she might send it back to him.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
The guest who was looking for $300 changed his mind after the artifact got a big appraisal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
The show's expert turned out to be off by miles as the item was much more significant than he knew.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
Turns out the pages weren't out of any common edition of the Bible but an important one.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
While Harrison was ready to fork up serious cash for the Roman coin, the owner had other ideas.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
Despite the huge offer, the owner of the memorabilia chose to walk out on Harrison.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
NEWS
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
The guest who only knew that the ring was worth $20,000 in the 70s wasn't prepared for the appraisal
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
Courtney White competed on the show with her friends as part of a bragging rights episode.
4 days ago
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
NEWS
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
Miniature construction material maker, Mini Materials, was ironically 'too small' for the Sharks.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
When Harrison came across 'The Book of Mormon' he went out of his way to not lowball it.
5 days ago