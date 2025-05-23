Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned

Fans are now getting concerned as the "accident-prone" host can't seem to find his balance.

As the host of "Wheel of Fortune," Ryan Seacrest may be struggling to walk in Pat Sajak's shoes, according to some fans. To match the energy of the show, Seacrest has also tried to shake a leg on stage, among other antics. In this process, he has taken several tumbles on the show, some of which looked painful. The most recent fall came during the promotion of the show's new weekly theme when Seacrest tumbled over an inflatable swimming tube. While co-host Vanna White seemed to have gotten used to Seacrest's falls, his fans are now concerned.

In a promotional clip shared on Instagram, Seacrest and White tried to relax on floats to promote "Paradise Week" sponsored by Margaritaville. While White seemed to be at ease on a pool float, Seacrest came in a little hot and made a soft landing after tumbling onto the float. While he tried to execute a full flip over and come out unharmed, things got a bit messy in the way. “OH!” he grumbled after immediately getting up. He then tried to grab onto the float before telling White, “I need a breather after that.”

Meanwhile, White just lay back in her turtle float with a beach ball in her hand. “Why do you look like you’ve done this before?” Seacrest asked his co-host. “Because I have. Just relax,” she responded. The witty host quickly looked to the camera and said, “I’ve never heard that term before.” Seacrest then quickly moved on to talk about the contestant, Benjamin Hunter's incredible run on the show. The player who made a comeback to win $44,000 during the final puzzle left the host impressed. “That was an emotional rollercoaster. I loved his comeback. He got so much money, and that’s what’s fun about this show,” Seacrest said. In the end, Seacrest sank to the floor as his tube deflated. “My inflatable is deflating,” he said as he waved goodbye.

The show posted the clip on its Instagram page with the caption, "If we had a nickel for every time Ryan has ended up on the floor this season..." Seacrest also posted some funny screengrabs from the clip of his tumble on his page, writing, "This is what happens when I try to relax… See the moment when relaxing took a turn (or a flip) tonight on."

The worried fans of the host took to the comments section to express their concern over his well-being. "Lol, Ryan, what are we going to do with/ you? 😂 so accident prone on WOF. Glad you are ok though ❤️" wrote @kendy2001. Meanwhile, some suggested that the host keep some painkillers handy. "Oh, Ryan, I hope you have Tylenol on hand!😂😂😂😂" wrote @alcaraba1.

After a similar fall on the show, Seacrest had previously expressed that he does keep some aspiring with him to cope with the 'pain'. This was after Seacrest took to the floor to show off his break dance moves. In an update, Seacrest responded to one of the fans who asked if he had to “take a couple of aspirins after that move.”

“I think it was more than a couple, and I’m still feeling the pain right now. But thank you for your concern and asking,” Seacrest responded in the AMA video.

