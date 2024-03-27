Woman Frustrated With Supervisor Nagging Her to Sign up for Their Credit Card, Netizens Relate

Instances abound where store employees nag customers into purchasing credit or membership cards, often due to internal sales targets. Failure to meet these targets may result in managerial repercussions, including termination. Hailey, a TikTok user (@Colorist_haileyjoy) recently recounted her exasperating encounter with a T.J. Maxx supervisor who persistently pushed her to sign up for their card. Despite being a frequent shopper at the store, she found the repeated solicitation from the same employee irritating. In her video, she questions the incentives driving this aggressive sales tactic, expressing frustration with the relentless promotion of credit cards to customers who may not be interested.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok|@coloristhaileyjoy

Also Read: Here's What Makes Naperville The Best US City To Live In For 2024

Hailey relates to the drama of forcing customers to buy cards as she has, too, worked at a retail store where they were writing people up for not getting enough credit cards. The supervisor constantly asked Hailey if she would be using her TJX card for the payment to which she said no. To her surprise, he said, "Why not?" to which Hailey replied, "You know, seriously? I’m good. Because it’s every f**king time I shop here." He didn't stop there and instead infuriated her by saying, "Yeah, but you’re in here all the time." The TikToker lost her mind and furiously replied, “Guess what? I’m not coming back. This is why people rather shop online.” She recalls that she has been the rudest with an employee as he was provoking her despite knowing that she is a regular customer.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok|@coloristhaileyjoy

Viewers shared their own experiences of working in retail stores and being fed up with these credit card targets. @mikayla commented, "They make us ask every customer every time even if they’re regulars. We are supposed to get 1/100 customers and if we don’t they shame us. Our yearly raise also depends on whether we get enough cards." @Momo commented, "Oh they had names on the wall of how many cards you pushed and shamed you if you had below a certain amount". @Autumngirl commented, "This is partially why I left Ulta. I got written up multiple times because people weren’t signing up for enough credit cards." @Livia commented, "So I worked at Tjmaxx’s for 8 years and we would have high goals and would get screamed at if we didn’t ask every customer multiple times."

Screenshot of a comment under the video | TikTok | @coloristhaileyjoy

Also Read: Why This Former Investment Banker Left a $300K Salary to Become a YouTube Influencer

Many others shared how they refused the store workers that they didn't want any and how people can dodge their provocations. @eb commented, "Oh at mine, we'll get the break room food taken away if we don’t meet the weekly goal." @Diana’Esperanza commented, "This happened to me, and when I said no the lady looked me up and down and said, 'oh okay.' Then, she refused to give me bags because my items didn’t qualify." @Dana commented, "I tell them I already have one but don’t plan to use it. They’ve never asked me why...haha, I’d tell them it’s maxed out." @Beatriz commented, "I used to work at Marshall’s. They cut my hours so bad, and then my manager stood behind me making sure I was asking people."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@coloristhaileyjoy

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Who Left Insurance Job to Become an Actor Lives on $17,000 In NYC; He's 'Happier Now'

Saying no to a store worker or maybe a banker doing cross-sales is not easy. Many times, people end up buying things that they don't need as they could not decline but sometimes it's important to take a stand. Hailey said no despite knowing the supervisor's mandate and job compulsions. She regularly posts many such encounters and other skin and hair styling session videos.

You can follow (@coloristhaileyjoy) for more styling-related content.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘Too Young for This': Mum’s Way of Teaching Kids Finance Gets the Internet Talking

Ghost Jobs Are Now More Prevalent Than Ever, Here's How To Spot Them