'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer

Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.

Steve Harvey has been consistent in roasting "Family Feud" contestants for coming up with stupid answers, but there's something he detests even more than dumb responses. The host, who is often at his comical best, lost his patience when members of a team kept repeating the same answer in different ways. The hilarious situation unfolded when Harvey asked the Patterson family to mention different words for mother.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

In the game, Harvey had two players facing off and asked, "Tell me another way people say 'Mother.'" The player named Jamie was the first to press the buzzer and answered "Mama". After her, Patricia from the Patterson family responded with "Mommy," which turned out to be the top answer on the board.

Screenshots showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The team chose to play the question and the turn went to another member of the family. The player, Yolanda, answered "Nanny", but it didn't show up on the board. Following her, Cecilia answered "Nana," which was repeated by Sheila with a different pronunciation. When the audience started cheering Harvey shut them down quickly by saying, "Stop clapping."

Screenshot showing Harvey scolding the audience (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

"Didn't you say Nah-Nah?" Harvey asked Cecilia, who said yes. To this, Sheila replied saying, "But I said NA-NA." The host couldn't believe that the player came up with the same answer and insisted that it was different. Harvey then clarified that both words were the same as the spelling won't change.

Screenshot showing Sheila (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

Harvey asked Sheila to come up with a different answer, and so she did. She answered with "Moh-Mee" which was again the same as Patricia's answer. "OK now, let me ask. Ya'll something...You'll crazy?" Harvey asked looking at the Patterson family.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestants (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

"You think, really, that you'll take all these words that's the same and just say them differently because you want to? 'NANA', 'NA-NA', 'NA-NEE', 'NAW-NAW'", Harvey said mocking the team.

When Harvey begged Sheila to come up with a different answer again, she took some time to think. However, that didn't do any good as she once again came up with "Moh-Mee" while looking right at the board. "Look at me. Y'all stop laughing at this," the host told the audience.

He then went on to sing a song with only the word Mommy to explain to Sheila how the two words spelled the same. He yelled, rapped, whispered, and did everything he could to say the word differently to demonstrate.

Screenshot showing Harvey putting up a show (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

Even after putting up a show for the team, when Harvey asked Sheila to come up with something new, she went right back to "Na-Na". Harvey walked away from the team's podium in utter disbelief. "This can't be happening you know!" he said standing in front of the audience.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

Harvey then explained that the editors might need to cut it down to two

"Nanas" and one "Mommy" as there was no way viewers could survive through it. He then put up another show singing "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!"

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey singing (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

For the last time, Harvey told Sheila to come up with a different answer and he warned her that whatever she says will be taken, even if it is up there on the board. Keeping up the momentum, she answered with "Mom" which was already up there. "Let's just flip that [expletive] up!" Harvey yelled out as the third strike appeared.