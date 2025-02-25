‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."

The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.

As the host of "The Wheel Of Fortune" for 40 years, Pat Sajak was always supportive of contestants, especially when they lost out after doing well. By the end of his tenure, the seasoned host had nearly seen it all, but one player still managed to leave the quick-witted host speechless. The contestant named Kate drew out an iconic reaction from Sajak with a weird comment on her loss.

Screenshot showing Sajak giving a look to the camera (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Kate successfully made it to the Bonus Round after taking a lead over her fellow contestants in the general rounds of the game. She had picked the category, "What are you doing?" for the final puzzle before spinning the wheel and taking a Golden Envelope. After the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, and E" were filled in, Kate chose "D, C, H, and A" as her additional letters. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_ _ _ _N_ A LEA_".

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

It seemed like she needed a few more letters as she had to scramble for answers as soon as the ten-second timer kicked off. Her guess was “Hoping a leap, Moving a leaf, and Breaking a leaf," none of which were right. After she ran out of time, the answer was revealed to be: “Fixing a Leak.” Sajak turned to the player and said, The word wasn't a leaf, it was a leak." The player could be seen kicking herself for the narrow miss. “I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn’t think that was it," she said. The comment was enough for Sajak to give a hilarious straight-faced response.

The host stared into the camera and went on to drop his cue cards on the floor. The studio broke into laughter as they caught on to the joke. “Excuse me. These get heavy sometimes,” he said as he went to pick up the cards. Meanwhile, Kate couldn't control her laughter and buried her face in her hands.

Screenshots showing Sajak performing his bit and the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Viewers enjoyed the iconic moment on the show and commented on the host's humorous body language and expressions. "When Pat drops the prize and Looks at the camera... PRICELESS 🖒 Thanks Pat" @TheJohnny928 commented on YouTube. "Instant Classic!! Pat's response... priceless!!" @franklp2183 added.

While this reaction got Sajak heaps of praise, in another instance, the host was blasted for a brutal remark to a devastating loss. In the episode, the player named Shalocmont lost $100,000, in the bonus round, after failing to solve the puzzle, "IT'S BEYOND ME". Sajak took the opportunity to point out how it was "ironic" that the solution was also "beyond" the contestant. While the tongue-in-cheek remark was clever, fans did not enjoy the moment as the audience went quiet.

While the contestant gasped, Sajak handed her the envelope saying, "Well, I wanted you to at least hold it." While the studio audience lightly booed the host's remarks, viewers at home took to the comment section of the YouTube video to express their displeasure.