ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."

The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
PUBLISHED 12 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Sajak performing his bit (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Sajak performing his bit (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

As the host of "The Wheel Of Fortune" for 40 years, Pat Sajak was always supportive of contestants, especially when they lost out after doing well. By the end of his tenure, the seasoned host had nearly seen it all, but one player still managed to leave the quick-witted host speechless. The contestant named Kate drew out an iconic reaction from Sajak with a weird comment on her loss. 

Screenshot showing Sajak giving a look to the camera
Screenshot showing Sajak giving a look to the camera (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Kate successfully made it to the Bonus Round after taking a lead over her fellow contestants in the general rounds of the game. She had picked the category, "What are you doing?" for the final puzzle before spinning the wheel and taking a Golden Envelope. After the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, and E" were filled in, Kate chose "D, C, H, and A" as her additional letters. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_ _ _ _N_    A      LEA_".

Screenshot showing the puzzle
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

It seemed like she needed a few more letters as she had to scramble for answers as soon as the ten-second timer kicked off. Her guess was “Hoping a leap, Moving a leaf, and Breaking a leaf," none of which were right. After she ran out of time, the answer was revealed to be: “Fixing a Leak.” Sajak turned to the player and said, The word wasn't a leaf, it was a leak." The player could be seen kicking herself for the narrow miss. “I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn’t think that was it," she said. The comment was enough for Sajak to give a hilarious straight-faced response.

The host stared into the camera and went on to drop his cue cards on the floor. The studio broke into laughter as they caught on to the joke. “Excuse me. These get heavy sometimes,” he said as he went to pick up the cards. Meanwhile, Kate couldn't control her laughter and buried her face in her hands.

Screenshots showing Sajak performing his bit and the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Sajak performing his bit and the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Viewers enjoyed the iconic moment on the show and commented on the host's humorous body language and expressions. "When Pat drops the prize and Looks at the camera... PRICELESS 🖒 Thanks Pat" @TheJohnny928 commented on YouTube. "Instant Classic!! Pat's response... priceless!!" @franklp2183 added. 

 

While this reaction got Sajak heaps of praise, in another instance, the host was blasted for a brutal remark to a devastating loss. In the episode, the player named Shalocmont lost $100,000, in the bonus round, after failing to solve the puzzle, "IT'S BEYOND ME". Sajak took the opportunity to point out how it was "ironic" that the solution was also "beyond" the contestant. While the tongue-in-cheek remark was clever, fans did not enjoy the moment as the audience went quiet.

 

While the contestant gasped, Sajak handed her the envelope saying, "Well, I wanted you to at least hold it." While the studio audience lightly booed the host's remarks, viewers at home took to the comment section of the YouTube video to express their displeasure.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
12 minutes ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
19 hours ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
22 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
2 days ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
3 days ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
5 days ago