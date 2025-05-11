'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings looked visibly upset after hearing about a champion's personal loss

The champion had an amazing winning streak before reaching the Masters Tournament.

Whenever a contestant loses on a game show after doing well, fans who are invested in their game do feel heartbroken as well. As the host of "Jeopardy!" Ken Jennings is known for interacting with contestants with with as well as empathy. During the Masters Tournament, when champions of the show compete, ex-contestant Mattea Roach shared the story about the loss of her father and how the show and its cast helped her during the difficult time. The touching moment got host Ken Jennings emotional as well, as he choked up while talking to the player.

Screenshots showing Jennings talking to Roach (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The tutor from Canada went on a 23-game winning streak as the champion and won a total of $810,983 in prize money, according to Screen Rant. Their run on the show was notable for their distinctive style of play and broad range of knowledge, as seen in the clip below. Their quick, confident, and witty responses captivated audiences, and their success story was also significant for the LGBTQ+ community.

On their return to the show in the Masters Tournament, Jennings took them back to their first appearance, where they talked about a prized possession in their life. "On your very first appearance on Jeopardy! We asked you what your most prized possession was, and you mentioned a denim jacket on extended loan from your dad, right?" Jennings asked.

Screenshots showing Jennings talking to Roach (Image source:YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Roach confirmed that it was the denim jacket, but now it was unfortunately on permanent loan as their dad had recently passed away. "My dad actually passed away at the start of the month very suddenly," they said, while trying to control their emotions. "He's a huge part of the reason why I'm here. He and my mom instilled an early love of geography in me. My dad taught me all about Turner Classic Movies and old music, and all sorts of things. So I wanted to, in what might be my last game of the series, recognize the impact that he had on my life," they said, to pay tribute to their father.

They also acknowledged how their fellow contestants and the producers of the show helped them during the tough time. "I was actually here at the set when my dad died, and everyone who was at production, my fellow contestants, I could not have asked for better support going through what is the worst day of my life, pretty much so far," they shared.

Screenshots showing Roach talking about her story (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

"Everyone who made sure that I did not have to continue playing and was able to go home and be with my mom and my brothers. My whole family is so thankful for everyone here at Jeopardy! for helping us through this really difficult time," they said.

The camera then turned back to Jennings, who was visibly emotional. "Matea, all of us here at Jeopardy! are just heartbroken. So sorry for your loss, and speaking as a dad, I can only guess at how proud he must have been of you, and I'm so glad he had the chance to see you play," the host said, nearly choking up.

Apart from the people in the studio, viewers at home felt emotional and connected with the contestant as well. "Such love she had for him. My deepest sympathies to Mattea and her family. ☮️💜" wrote one fan, @sharrellaustin on Instagram. "You are a very special woman, and you have made your Dad very proud. You have a large contingent of fans in the Boston area. We admire your intellect and so appreciate your sense of terrific humor. ♥️♥️🙏🏻🙏🏻♥️♥️" @the2flats added.