ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category

Homebuying interest is highest among people earning under $50K
PUBLISHED 19 MINUTES AGO
Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE)
Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE)

Americans making less than $50,000 a year are more interested in buying a home in the next four months than those earning over $100,000, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found. While the data negates the notion that the desire and ability to buy homes is directly tied to income, some experts suggest it could be a sign of desperation rather than aspiration, Newsweek reported. At the same time, the release of the study coincides with President Donald Trump's campaign to lower housing costs for first-time buyers and low-income families. 

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley
Representative Image of houses on sale (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Peter Dazeley)

According to the Reserve Bank's study, 8.6% of Americans making under $50,000 plan on buying a home in the next four months, which is significantly higher than the $100,000 and over income group, of which only 5.9% expressed the same desire. As per Newsweek, the shift in data could be an indicator of adjustments in the housing market and the median increase in year-over-year spending. The December Household Spending Survey showed a 4.9% increase in spending in December last year, up from 4.1% in August and 4.6% in December 2024.

Another reason for the change could be the state of the real estate market and interest rates. “Wealthier Americans have locked in lower rates and have significant equity versus those that are either renting or looking to purchase,” Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek, before adding, “So, there is really no need to move at this current time when sitting on what some consider ‘free money." 

Representative image of people celebrating moving day (Image source: Maria Korneeva/Getty Images)
Representative image of people celebrating moving day (Image source: Maria Korneeva/Getty Images)

However, senior economist at Realtor.com, Joel Berner told the publication that the income required to purchase a home at the median price at 6% rate on a 30-year mortgage is well over $50,000, if the rule of not spending 30% of income on mortgage is followed.  “Lower income Americans aren't optimistic, they're desperate,” Michael Ryan, finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told the publication. He explained that when people are priced out of 90% of the listings, the intentions to buy a home don't reflect confidence but desperation and anxiety of waiting another year. “Higher earners can afford to be patient. They're not rushing because they already own, they're earning returns on investments, and they can time the market," he said. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump in the White House (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Meanwhile, President Trump has proposed several policies on social media to lower housing costs and make homeownership cheaper. Most recently, he signed an executive order to limit large institutional investors from buying single-family homes. The order directed federal agencies to review, scrutinize, and block support for large-scale purchases to reduce competition in the market. However, Tobias Peter, a co-director at the American Enterprise Institute Housing Center, told TIME that it may not do much for buyers. His research suggested that roughly 1% of the entire single-family housing stock was owned by Wall Street-backed investors and 85% was owned by individuals. This makes the administration's claim of big investors "crowding out families" and controlling neighborhoods seem weak.

More on Market Realist:

Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update

Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable

Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
ECONOMY & WORK
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
Homebuying interest is highest among people earning under $50K
19 minutes ago
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
She had a good feeling about the item when she saw it but she wasn't sure of its value.
30 minutes ago
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
The overhaul comes as a direct result of the Trump administration's aggressive budget cuts.
34 minutes ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
She did not put a foot wrong in her performance which left fans and the cast impressed.
35 minutes ago
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
ECONOMY & WORK
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
He also credited US President Donald Trump for his vision of re-industrialization with AI.
3 hours ago
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
His comments were made in response to a Danish pensioner pulling their investment from the US.
4 hours ago
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
ECONOMY & WORK
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
This ruling reflects growing trade tensions between the US and Europe amidst the Greenland crisis.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
"Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten that 1," a fan reacted.
12 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
She did not win much but it would have been better than going home empty-handed.
23 hours ago
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
Brian Moynihan told Fox that a number of factors will contribute to the US GDP growth.
23 hours ago
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
The President has a desire to take control of Greenland, threatening allies with tariffs.
1 day ago
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
It seems like the people of Denmark are replying to the US by using their own tactics.
1 day ago
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
It is part of a program running from 2017 which has seen almost $7 billion in payouts.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
"And yes, I can want an autograph, and a new car. First car win in 2026, and it's a Nissan," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
The President has threatened EU countries with tariffs, which could lead to retaliatory measures.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
She travelled all the way back to 2016 to get some of her guesses spot on.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
The contestant has automatically qualified for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.
2 days ago
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
Research from Kiel Institute found foreign trade partners are bearing only 4% of the added costs.
2 days ago
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
A large percentage of people admitted to regretting impulse buys made thanks to social media.
2 days ago
Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details
The product was reportedly distributed in seven states but no illness has been reported yet.
2 days ago