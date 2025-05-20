ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it

Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing a contestant trying to solve a puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing a contestant trying to solve a puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" is popular among fans for games that are supposed to be fun, while they provide a window for people to win cars and vacations. That's why it faces flak for featuring increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Round. Over the past weeks, fifteen contestants in a row have failed to win big on the show, which has led to fans speculating that the show may be running out of money. Recently, a player named Wanda lost out on winning a Mercedes-Benz car because of a highly unusual puzzle with the answer, "A patch of thick fog" in the finale. Following the series of losses, fans took to Reddit to discuss their theories about what is going on with the show. 

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Wanda made it to the show's Bonus Round, where winners spin the wheel and pick out a Golden Envelope that conceals cash prizes worth up to $100,000 and a brand new car. Wanda picked the "Thing" category and was faced with a word puzzle. Despite getting eight letters on the board as clues, Wanda couldn't guess the puzzle.

 

Viewers in the comments section of the show's YouTube clip were outraged by the difficulty level of the puzzle. "15 straight losses and no Mercedes car win tonight. You think being in thick fog is bad, losing in the bonus round 15 straight times is really, really bad," wrote @dannyblock-e4d. "These puzzles are becoming confusing and hard to solve," added @AlecRoth-id8fp.

Before Wanda, another player named Danny Harrison lost out on winning an extra $40,000 in the Bonus Round over a similarly difficult puzzle. Harrison aced a series of puzzles in the initial rounds of the show to win $28,890 in cash and emerge victorious. He made his way to the Bonus Round and picked the "What are you doing?" category. The player was stumped with only a handful of letters on the board. Despite trying his best, Harrison couldn’t figure out the final puzzle, BAKING A QUICHE, becoming the 14th player to lose out in the final round.

 

These losses have led viewers to debate whether the show has run out of money, which may be a reason why they are making the Bonus Rounds difficult. Over the past couple of weeks, the show has featured increasingly tough puzzles like "AQUATIC BIRDS,"  “ACCOMPLISHED AVIATOR,” “JAM PACKED CAFE,” and “RUMMAGING IN THE BACKYARD.” Fans took to the show's unofficial Reddit forum complaining about the show's unfair puzzles. 

Bonus Round Puzzles
byu/Takora06 inWheelOfFortune

 

Many started theorizing that the show may have run out of money to give out in the Bonus Rounds. "Perhaps a Sony imposed budget haircut toward the end of the season? No idea," wrote @enormous-jeans. "It's end of season budget crunch. We got some easier bonus puzzles the end of last season because of the 8,000th show week, Fan Favorites II, and Pat's final week, but obviously those aren't happening this time," added @user/jjc927. 

Comment
byu/Takora06 from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

One user, @RAS310 suggested that this wasn't the first time the show had done this.  "They had too many wins and can’t afford any more. Don’t be surprised if we get no more wins in the remainder of the season. This same thing happened in Season 36 at the exact same point. The final six weeks, starting at the last Monday of April, had a record 20 losses in a row (shattering the previous record of 17 set in Dec 2000-Jan 2001), then one win (on a “show 6”/compilation ep that taped earlier than the other weeks), then nine more losses,"  the user explained 

Comment
byu/Takora06 from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

Others wondered if there could be other reasons behind the difficult puzzles. "I agree that they are far more challenging recently. As there have been several puzzle changes/new categories even in the regular rounds this season, I wonder if there are new writers on staff. I'm also guessing it's an intentional step to make the final round more difficult, kind of like how Final Jeopardy is supposed to be more difficult," suggested @lynelryder44.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
Despite the huge offer, the owner of the memorabilia chose to walk out on Harrison.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
3 hours ago
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
NEWS
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
The guest who only knew that the ring was worth $20,000 in the 70s wasn't prepared for the appraisal
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
Courtney White competed on the show with her friends as part of a bragging rights episode.
1 day ago
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
NEWS
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
Miniature construction material maker, Mini Materials, was ironically 'too small' for the Sharks.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
When Harrison came across 'The Book of Mormon' he went out of his way to not lowball it.
1 day ago
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
WALMART
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
Many everyday essentials have been impacted by the recalls issued in the past couple of months.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
Apart from being expensive, the violin held immense sentimental value for the guest as well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
The Chinese Tang Dynasty Marble Lion, which stunned the expert, fetched a $180,000 appraisal.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
The White SUV was kept hidden from the public eye by Simpson's ex-agent who contacted Rick Harrison
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
NEWS
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
The former Presidential candidate was a one-day champion on the show.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
Harrison mentioned that Houdini was one of the best performers ever.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
The collection, which was probably bought for about $100, fetched an astounding valuation.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
While the Sharks saw merit in All33's chair, they were choking on its sky-high valuation.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion has the most helpful advice for those scared to apply for the show: 'I tried the...'
NEWS
'Jeopardy' champion has the most helpful advice for those scared to apply for the show: 'I tried the...'
Mark Fitzpatrick candidly shared a step-by-step approach to reaching the main stage of Jeopardy!
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were fighting over this product but Lori Greiner knew exactly what to do
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were fighting over this product but Lori Greiner knew exactly what to do
The couple had multiple offers from different sharks who were fighting over a deal with them.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
The expert said, 'in all my years on the Roadshow, it's probably the most exciting find I've had."
6 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
Viewers were surprised to see a clue about neopronouns on the popular game show.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
The co-host didn't let it deter her and she ran to join the contestant in celebration.
6 days ago