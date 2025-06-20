'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show

Even host Drew Carey noted such a win hadn't happened since he took over the show in 2007.

"The Price is Right" fans love a close finish after a thrilling game, but sometimes they're stunned by a contestant who makes everything look like a walk in the park. One such player left everyone in shock after a historic win in the show's popular game 'Switcheroo.' The player named Trevor pulled off a perfect game to win a brand new car and a host of other smaller prizes. The win was so incredible that even the show's host, Drew Carey, couldn't believe it. He admitted that he had never seen a perfect win in the game since he became the host, and fans echoed the same sentiment on social media as well.

Screenshot showing the contestant and his celebration (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/ NASCARSuperstar84)

After the player made it to the stage, announcer George Gray revealed that the contestant would be playing the game 'Switcheroo' for a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with the prices for five prizes on display. All the prices are missing the tens digit, and the contestant is given a number of blocks with the five missing digits.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/ NASCARSuperstar84)

The contestant is given 30 seconds to place the blocks in the blank spaces by guessing the prices of the items. Once they make the guess, they are told the number of digits they placed correctly, but the correct numbers aren't revealed. If all five prices are correct, the contestant wins the game perfectly, and all five prizes are awarded, including the car. If all five aren't correct, then the player is given the option to quit and take whatever they had won or make a 'Switcheroo' to change a few numbers and take a shot at winning.

For Trevor's game, the smaller prizes included a shrub trimmer, a cereal dispenser, a dustpan and brush, and a foam roller. He was then given 30 seconds to put the numbers in the correct order, and after thinking hard, he quickly put some of the blocks into the empty spaces. With just five seconds left on the clock, the player looked to the audience for suggestions on the price of the shrub trimmer and made a change.

Screenshots showing the setup of the game and Trevor playing it (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/ NASCARSuperstar84)

In the end, he switched the blocks for the dustpan and brush, making it $12, and the cereal dispenser, which he guessed to be worth $12. In the end, Trevor guessed the price of the big prize, the Nissan car, to be $23,124. With just a second left, the contestant locked in his decision. Carey then asked the producers to reveal how many prices Trevor got right. To everyone's shock, the number "5" lit up, indicating that the player had pulled off a perfect game! Trevor jumped in the air and screamed, before giving the host a big hug. As he ran over to the car, Carey said, “When’s the last time that happened?”

As the player celebrated his win, Carey commented that he had never seen a perfect win since he started hosting the show. "That might be the first time. I can’t remember a contestant doing that on this game in the first try," he said. Even the viewers at home were shocked to see the perfect win. "This is the first time I have seen this. The last time it happened was on May 25, 2005, I wasn't born around the time," suggested a fan @daleadams6947 in a clip shared on YouTube. "It was perfect!!! Wow!!! I am speechless," user @EmilyMDong added.