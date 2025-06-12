ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle

Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Julie's puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Julie's puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel Of Fortune" fans have been blaming puzzles that are too tough to crack for a streak of losses in the bonus round, and even speculated if the show wanted contestants to fail. But one contestant gave them a reason to rejoice and proved them wrong at the same time, by winning a brand new car after solving an impossible puzzle. The player, Julie Allen from Washington, shocked the viewers with her blistering gameplay throughout the initial rounds and in the finale. While she racked up more than $24,000 in cash prizes, at the end she checked out with a big win on the puzzle, "BEING QUITE WITTY".

Screenshot showing the player celebrating in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player celebrating in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After a bumpy start, Allen recovered quickly by solving the second puzzle to win $4,700, as per TV Insider. She then took the game by storm to win an African Safari, and $17,890 to get the lead after her competitors faced some misfortune. She then went on to solve the Triple Toss-Ups, winning $4,000 more. In the end, Allen won the game with a total of  $23,590 worth of prizes to advance to the Bonus Round.

For the final round of the show, Allen chose the category "What are you doing?" and was joined by her good friend Amy, as her husband was at home watching their daughter. She then spun the wheel alongside Seacrest to pick out her Golden Envelope that could win her up to $100,000 or a brand-new Ford SUV. 

Screenshot showing Julie spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Julie spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Allen was faced with a long three-word puzzle, and after the show gave her the standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,”  she chose “G, D, H, and I" as her additional letters. With everything on the board, her puzzle read, “_EING     _ _ ITE     _ITT_.” Despite having several letters on the board, the puzzle did not seem like an easy solve. However, Allen thought differently as she looked confident, even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer.

Screenshot showing Julie's puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Julie's puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As soon as the clock started ticking, Allen didn't waste a second to guess the puzzle, "BEING QUITE WITTY". The amazing performance shocked Seacrest as well, who couldn't wait to flip the Golden Envelope. Adding to Allen's delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won a brand new Ford Bronco from the envelope. Allen put her hands on her head in shock before giving the host a big hug. She was then joined by her friend on the stage before they went over to the car to celebrate. In the end, Allen emerged victorious with prizes worth $67,350.

 

Viewers at home were also stunned and expressed admiration via comments. "I couldn’t believe she got it. I had 'Being,'" said one fan called @CelebrityGamerTV on YouTube.  Meanwhile, many were happy to see someone take on the tough puzzles of the show. "We had the Raw Deal list tonight, and I was not confident in Julie picking WHAT ARE YOU DOING. This puzzle was asking for it to be lost. Julie, thank goodness you aced a real LANDMINE here," @richardhernandez4490 wrote.

It was a lucky win not just for Julie but Seacrest as well, as he didn't have to dodge a kick to the face this time. Previously, a contestant named Demitri Vyzis, who lost a car in the Bonus Round, nearly hit the host in the face while showing off his dance moves.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
The member complained that the store had half-eaten boxes of food on the shelves for customers.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
The owner of Michael Jordan's three rookie cards from 1986 to 1987, who got them for $12, was hoping to get $1,000 for the set.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
The ring with a rare Kashmir Sapphire turned out to be worth a lot more than the guest anticipated.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
The host once again got candid to open up about one of his greatest fears.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
The expert appraised all designs based on which celebrity wore them and when.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
Seacrest kept teasing the player and the fans about finally crowining a million dollar winner.
5 days ago