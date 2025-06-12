'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle

Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.

"Wheel Of Fortune" fans have been blaming puzzles that are too tough to crack for a streak of losses in the bonus round, and even speculated if the show wanted contestants to fail. But one contestant gave them a reason to rejoice and proved them wrong at the same time, by winning a brand new car after solving an impossible puzzle. The player, Julie Allen from Washington, shocked the viewers with her blistering gameplay throughout the initial rounds and in the finale. While she racked up more than $24,000 in cash prizes, at the end she checked out with a big win on the puzzle, "BEING QUITE WITTY".

Screenshot showing the player celebrating in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After a bumpy start, Allen recovered quickly by solving the second puzzle to win $4,700, as per TV Insider. She then took the game by storm to win an African Safari, and $17,890 to get the lead after her competitors faced some misfortune. She then went on to solve the Triple Toss-Ups, winning $4,000 more. In the end, Allen won the game with a total of $23,590 worth of prizes to advance to the Bonus Round.

For the final round of the show, Allen chose the category "What are you doing?" and was joined by her good friend Amy, as her husband was at home watching their daughter. She then spun the wheel alongside Seacrest to pick out her Golden Envelope that could win her up to $100,000 or a brand-new Ford SUV.

Screenshot showing Julie spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Allen was faced with a long three-word puzzle, and after the show gave her the standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” she chose “G, D, H, and I" as her additional letters. With everything on the board, her puzzle read, “_EING _ _ ITE _ITT_.” Despite having several letters on the board, the puzzle did not seem like an easy solve. However, Allen thought differently as she looked confident, even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer.

Screenshot showing Julie's puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As soon as the clock started ticking, Allen didn't waste a second to guess the puzzle, "BEING QUITE WITTY". The amazing performance shocked Seacrest as well, who couldn't wait to flip the Golden Envelope. Adding to Allen's delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won a brand new Ford Bronco from the envelope. Allen put her hands on her head in shock before giving the host a big hug. She was then joined by her friend on the stage before they went over to the car to celebrate. In the end, Allen emerged victorious with prizes worth $67,350.

Viewers at home were also stunned and expressed admiration via comments. "I couldn’t believe she got it. I had 'Being,'" said one fan called @CelebrityGamerTV on YouTube. Meanwhile, many were happy to see someone take on the tough puzzles of the show. "We had the Raw Deal list tonight, and I was not confident in Julie picking WHAT ARE YOU DOING. This puzzle was asking for it to be lost. Julie, thank goodness you aced a real LANDMINE here," @richardhernandez4490 wrote.

It was a lucky win not just for Julie but Seacrest as well, as he didn't have to dodge a kick to the face this time. Previously, a contestant named Demitri Vyzis, who lost a car in the Bonus Round, nearly hit the host in the face while showing off his dance moves.