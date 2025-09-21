ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000

Despite her disastrous choice of letters, Donna Hall Nanney stunned everyone by cracking the puzzle.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the player, Donna Hall Nanney attempting her Bonus Round Puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player, Donna Hall Nanney attempting her Bonus Round Puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have been facing a lot of disappointment seeing contestants crash out in the bonus round, failing to solve easy puzzles at times. But they were recently stunned after a contestant pulled off a $45,000 win with no extra clues on the board. The player, Donna Hall Nanney, put up a strong fight to make it to the finale, where she was faced with a tricky puzzle. While she confidently called out her additional letters, none of them showed up on the board. However, it didn't bother the player as she went on to crack the puzzle and answer, "Words To Live By," with only a few clues. She left the host, Ryan Seacrest, and the fans stunned with her performance.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Hall Nanney had to fight it out at the beginning, with a contestant named Smith, who took the early lead with $5,550 after the first round. Then, another player, Dystiie, made a comeback as well in the Express Round as she won $11,410 and a Road Scholar tour of the Azores. Finally, Hall Nanney pulled off a perfect Triple Toss Up sweep by winning over $10,000 in the final round of gameplay, to emerge as the big winner of the night with a total of $14,200.

Screenshot showing Donna Hall Nanney alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Donna Hall Nanney alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she picked the category Phrase for the final puzzle and joined Seacrest at the wheel. She brought along her daughter, Allison, to the stage for support and picked out her Golden Envelope after spinning the wheel. She then faced a four-word puzzle on the board to solve. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, Hall Nanney went on to choose "F, H, M, and A" as her additional letters. However, they turned out to be terrible as she didn't get any extra clues on the board with he puzzle reading, "_ _ R _ S  T _  L _ _ E  _ _."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

But she didn't give up, and as soon as Seacrest started the ten-second timer, the player said, "It just popped in my head" before cracking the puzzle, "Words To Live By". Both co-hosts, Vanna White and Seacrest, were stunned by the quick, tricky solve as Hall Nanney made it look so easy. "What just happened?" Seacrest exclaimed before revealing that she had won an extra $45,000, taking her total to $59,200.

Even the fans were left in shock by the player's quick solve. "Absolutely amazing solve!!! So glad it popped into this lovely lady's head & what a sweet thing to say about her daughter, that she is her good luck charm. Very happy for her!!!" wrote @loveforeignaccents in the comments on YouTube.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the solve (Image source: YouTube/@jacobwilson6192)
Screenshot of a comment talking about the solve (Image source: YouTube/@jacobwilson6192)

"My jaw hit the floor when I witnessed Donna’s epic solve in person at the taping back in April. Was still working out the puzzle in my head!" @wheelycrazyeugene added. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
The owner of a decades old Martin D-18 guitar couldn't believe it was worth five figures.
20 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
The player, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with a tiny margin after fighting hard.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
Harvey couldn't believe the answers the contestants came up with while thinking out of the box.
2 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
While Chumlee tried his best to make a deal, the owner of the 1962 Fender Jaguar had a problem.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
Despite her disastrous choice of letters, Donna Hall Nanney stunned everyone by cracking the puzzle.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
The contestant, Joe Ferroni took the game by storm by nearly registering a $108,000 win.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
Harvey couldn't believe that the contestants had no idea how to be diplomatic with their partners.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
The contestant, Ryan Richmond, a K-5 music teacher won over $73,000 in one night.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
The contestant, Billy Kendra got very close to driving home a brand new Chevrolet Blazer.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.
2 days ago
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
COSTCO
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
2 days ago
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
PAWN STARS
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
The guest was shocked to learn that his Stradivarius violin wasn't what he thought it was.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
The owner of the collection of Danny Lyon SNCC Civil Rights Posters was left astonished in the end.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
6 days ago