'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all

After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the man removing his shirt (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

It's not just the games and prizes that keep "The Price is Right" fans glued to their screens. The over-the-top celebrations by contestants who make it to the stage or win big often make for viral moments. Fans got to see another bizarre celebration when a contestant named Jason got a little too carried away after winning a brand new home gym and a billiards table. To celebrate, the player took his shirt off and did a few chest presses on the machine that he won, leaving everyone, including host Drew Carey and the models, stunned. 

Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction to the celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To begin with, Carey revealed that Jason would be playing the "Do The Math" for a brand home gym and a billiards table. In the classic pricing game, the contestant gets to see two prizes and a dollar figure representing the difference in the price of the two items. The game features a large screen in between with the space to 'Do The Math.'

Screenshot showing Carey introducing Jason to the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To win the game, the player must decide if the two dollar figures need to be added or subtracted from the price of the prize on the left, to match the price of the prize on the right. However, the contestant has no idea about the price of any of the items. In the end, both prizes are revealed one by one from left to right, and if the player is correct, they win both prizes and the cash amount equal to the dollar figure displayed on the screen. 

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Thus, the game is basically about guessing if the first prize is more or less expensive than the second, to pick "plus" or "minus" accordingly. For Jason's game, the figure displayed on the screen was $1,496. All he had to do was decide if the price of the home gym, added to the $1,496, equaled the price of the billiards table or if it was the other way around. Taking a gamble, Jason guessed that the home gym was less expensive and chose to add the displayed amount to its price.

In the end, Carey revealed that the price of the home gym was $2,699, and the price of the billiards table was $4,195. This meant Jason won both the prizes and $1,496 in cash. After winning, Jason ran over to the prizes and took his t-shirt off. He then went on to rip out a few reps on the chest press machine, showing off his muscles. Model Alexis Gaube's jaw dropped looking at these antics, and she clapped before hiding her face as she tried not to laugh.

Screenshot showing the player flexing and Carey offering a high-five (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

“Look at that! Come on, man. That’s amazing!” Drew Carey said in the end as he extended a crisp high-five to celebrate with the player. While the fans in the studio were shocked to see the celebratory antics, viewers at home were equally amused.

 

The discussion boiled over to Reddit where fans discussed the hilarious segment. "Man won home gym on Do the Math, and actually ran over took off his shirt and used the product, and was delighted almost in the same exact way one does with a new car," wrote @jordha on the show's unofficial forum.

