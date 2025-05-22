ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it

The TikTok creator exposed the political links of suppliers and manufacturers of these products.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator listing Costco products to skip (Cover image source: TikTok/@thewokeginger)
Screenshots showing the creator listing Costco products to skip (Cover image source: TikTok/@thewokeginger)

Politics is the last thing that comes to a person's mind while buying groceries, but at the same time, policies affect people in the form of inflation and cost of living, as well as the quality of products. Recently, a TikTok creator who goes by @thewokeginger listed three Costco products that people must avoid based on their political awareness and leanings. The list includes some of the most popular items from the store's signature brand, Kirkland.

Screenshots showing the three products (Image source: TikTok/@thewokeginger)
Screenshots showing the three products (Image source: TikTok/@thewokeginger)

In his video, the creator listed "Kirkland Adult Dog Food" as the first item. The creator claimed that its manufacturer, Diamon Pet Food has never given a dime to any Democratic leader in the past fifteen years. The second item on the list was 'Kirkland Toilet Paper and Paper Towels' as they are manufactured by Koch Industries. The creator claimed that the conglomerate was one of the biggest contributors to the Republican Party, and they donated nearly $50 million to the party in 2024. The last item on the list was Kirkland's bottled water, which is manufactured by Niagara Bottling, a California-based company. The creator noted that while Niagara doesn't directly contribute to the Republican Party, their senior management and leaders are extremely Republican.

@thewokeginger THREE KIRKLAND BRANDS TO AVOID. #kirkland #costco #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcotiktok #shopblue #democrat #liberal #kirklandsignature #costcoguys ♬ Knowledge - Vin Music

 

There is another reason why Costco shoppers may want to avoid Kirkland's bottled water, especially the 'Ionized Alkaline' offering. Previously, a TikTok creator accused the brand of tricking people with fake alkaline water. The Costco shopper named @vanht05 claimed that Kirkland's Alkaline Water had a pH level of less than 7 despite the label claiming it is 9.5 pH. The creator claimed to have exposed the brand as she compared the results to those of tap water and purified water.

Screenshots showing the creator testing Costco's alkaline water (Image source: TikTok/
Screenshots showing the creator testing Costco's alkaline water (Image source: TikTok/@vianht05)

In the video, the creator shared her experience with Kirkland's Alkaline water before performing the test. She shared that she and her boyfriend regularly bought the product as it claimed to have a pH level of 9.5. For context, as per various sources on the internet, water usually has a neutral pH of 7, and any water with a pH lower than 7 is deemed acidic. In contrast, water with a pH close to 8 and above is regarded as alkaline. Some health experts claim that Alkaline water can be a better alternative as it may help with a few health issues.

In her video, the creator shared that they had recently bought a water purifier and wanted to test and compare the pH levels of its water to the Alkaline water.

Screenshots showing the creator with the bottle of water and testing strips (Image source: TikTok/@vianht05)
Screenshots showing the creator with the bottle of water and testing strips (Image source: TikTok/@vianht05)

She then showed her viewers three different cups with water from the three sources. She placed a test strip on each cup and revealed that the Costco water wasn't what it claimed to be. She then noted that this may be why the Kirkland Bottle had the disclaimer that says the pH level was 9.5 "at the time of bottling". 

Screenshots showing the test results of the creator (Image source: TikTok/@vianht05)
Screenshots showing the test results of the creator (Image source: TikTok/@vianht05)

She then claimed that the water from the other sources wasn't off by a lot, so there wasn't much difference. In the end, the text overlay on her video read, “Is Costco lying?!” and the caption added, "Read the fine print. I guess." 

@vianht05 Read the fine print, I guess. #costco #foryou #investor ♬ original sound - vianht05

 

However, one user, @prprado7, claimed that there is no such thing as alkaline water. "Something about when you open it, it’s no longer at the same pH, and it’s all alkaline water, not just Costco… It’s pretty much a gimmick," the user wrote. 

Screenshot of a comment on the issue (Image source: TikTok/@user4441577355981)
Screenshot of a comment on the issue (Image source: TikTok/@user4441577355981)

For more updates and interesting videos, follow @thewokeginger on TikTok

