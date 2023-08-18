Top 10 Luxurious Hotels to Check Out If You Are Planning to Spend The Next Vacation in Style

Luxe is in the air

Opulence and luxe are often held in high regard and some hotels surpass our expectations when it comes to the standard of luxury stays. Staying home for more than two years helped people save the money that they are now splurging on expensive getaways. Whether you want to spend big on your next vacation or just want to explore more in this world, here's a list of the most expensive stays on the planet.

1. Amangiri, Utah

Amangiri Utah | Official Website

One of the most unique hotels that you will ever come across is this visually pleasing hotel in the United States. The hotel sits in a very remote setting in the middle of the desert in Utah where nature is the showstopper. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande have stayed at this hotel. Prices to earn a day of relaxation at this luxury property will cost you around $4,100.

2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort | Official Website

At the intersection of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, sits this gorgeous abode with an elephant rescue sanctuary attached to the place. The hotel is known for having an amazing spread of Thai food in its restaurant. The hotel also boasts a 3-story spa and 61 rooms and suites along with a Jungle Bubbles from which you can witness the elephants. A typical night at the hotel will cost you around $1,487.

3. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, France

GRAND-HÔTEL DU CAP-FERRAT | Official Website

Since 1908, this hotel has welcomed guests like Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill. The grande dame is now a Four Seasons property and has both standard and luxury rooms for that matter. Prices for the mid-tier suit in the hotel will be somewhere around $3,000 depending on when you plan to visit. Did we mention that the hotel also offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea?

4. One & Only Gorilla's Nest, Rwanda

One and Only Gorilla's Nest, Rwanda | Official Website

The land of thousand hills has many resorts but this one, in particular, is famous as it offers amazing mountain treks that guests take in hopes of seeing a mountain gorilla. There are only 21 stand-alone suites on this property, located about 7 hours away from Kigali in Rwanda. There's also a helipad for those who want to reach their destination in less time. Prices of the mid-tier suite in January 2022 started at around $6,000 per night.

5. Ho'olei at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Hawaii

Ho'olei at Grand Wailea | Official Website

Waldorf Astoria Hotels are extremely famous and pretty expensive. A resort in Maui is located in a gated community with residential-style three-bedroom villas. Guests staying in the residential villas will have access to all the amenities of the resort including the restaurants, spa and children's club. The price of the villa starts from $2,371 per night.

6. Soneva Jani, Maldives

Soneva Jani, Maldives | Official Website

Probably the most visited resort in recent times is the Soneva Jani in the Maldives. The abode offers seven kinds of room categories. Almost all the luxury resorts in Indonesia, Thailand, and Maldives offer waterslides that take you directly to the ocean from your room. Even the entry-level villa is extremely luxurious. While leaving the resort may look like a task, do venture out to indult in the very many activities that the place offers. Prices for the mid-tier room are around $6,000 per night.

7. Kokomo Private Island Fiji

KOKOMO PRIVATE ISLAND FIJI | Official Website

This isolated resort sits on the Great Astrolabe Reef which is pretty secluded from the other Fijian resorts. You can book the entire island which can host up to 40 guests in 25 villas and will cost you around $65,000 per night. However, you don't need to book the entire place even if you want to spend private time as the island is already pretty empty and set apart. A good thing about the resort is that all the other amenities are already included in the tariff that you'll pay. A typical room will cost you around $5,500 per night.

8. Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles

Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles | Official Website

Pretty different from all the other Ocean resorts, the hotel is built into massive granite boulders on a hilly private island named Félicité in Seychelles. Guests get to enjoy the infinity pool, outdoor showers, and jungle walks upon booking a room from any of the categories. The residence has amenities like a gourmet kitchen, a unique art collection, wine cellars, and more. A mid-tier room will cost you around $3,135 per night.

9. St. Regis Residence Club, Aspen, Colorado

St. Regis Residence Club, Aspen, Colorado | Official Website

With only 2 dozen rooms, this abode will give you a feeling of home away from home. Each residence has 2 to 3 bedrooms along with a fully functional kitchen. Other amenities of the place include free airport shuttle, Remède Spa, the Chef's Club, the Mountain Social Bar & Lounge, and more. Even though the hotel is a great place to visit all year long, it mostly attracts tourists during the winter months even more. A typical mid-tier room will cost you around $3,233 per night.

10. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Maldives

KUDADOO MALDIVES PRIVATE ISLAND | Official Website

Another pick from the Maldives is this set of 15 water villas with unlimited spa treatments, water activities, excursions, and more. It's good to keep in mind that there are a few additional charges for certain amenities like dining in the underwater restaurant or a private yacht tour. A typical mid-tier room tariff starts from $5,400 per night.

