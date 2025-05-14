'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment

ECONOMY & WORK
The co-host didn't let it deter her and she ran to join the contestant in celebration.
Screenshots showing Vanna White getting covered in confetti (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" are known for their bizarre celebrations that, at times, even put them, as well as the host, at risk of physical harm. On the other hand, the show's format involves showering the winners with confetti, which seems pretty harmless. But in one episode, co-host Vanna White was nearly blinded by confetti that was blasted on her head after a contestant won a new home worth $375,000. While she happily joined the winner, Laura Trammell, in her celebrations, she was grateful that the confetti didn't hit her in the eye. 

Trammell played well through the "Home Sweet Home" themed episode of the show to advance to the Bonus Round. She spun the wheel with a chance of winning a brand new home in Latitude Margaritaville and went on to solve the final puzzle. When veteran host Pat Sajak revealed that she had won the top prize, it rained confetti on the set. Unfortunately, the confetti shower hit White in the head as she was walking to the center stage. After the celebrations, Sajak mentioned the incident, pointing to White's head. 

"First thing I have to tell you is that when you won, Vanna was running across the stage and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti!" he said. White confirmed that she was hit "right in the head" and said, "Thank goodness it wasn't my eye!" "You could have put your eye out," Sajak exclaimed. Nevertheless, everyone was safe and unharmed as they celebrated the contestant's big win. Trammell, who had accumulated $23,690 in winnings from the initial rounds, was beyond delighted after winning the luxurious home.

In the Bonus Round, she showed brilliant puzzle-solving skills, as it wasn't an easy feat. She faced a long four-word puzzle in the chosen category "Phrase" of the Bonus Round, and she didn't have many clues to begin the round with. After getting the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E," Trammell went on to choose "G, H, P, and O" as her additional letters. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_      _ _ _ G H T     _    G L _ _ P S E."

When Sajak started the ten-second timer, Trammell looked ever so confident. Without wasting a second, she guessed the puzzle "I CAUGHT A GLIMPSE" and won the Bonus Round. Sajak then went on to reveal that she had won herself a new home with 2,000 square feet of comfort and luxury at Latitude Margaritaville. The win left the player stunned, who was visibly shaking on stage.

After the confetti incident, Sajak shared the clips of him and Vanna presenting the house to the contestant. "Vanna and I have been down to a Latitude Margaritaville community, and it's fabulous," he told the winner. "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened," Trammell said in response.

 

In the end, the player gathered a total of $398,690 in winnings, including a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club in St. Thomas.

