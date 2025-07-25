ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'

The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak talking to a contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Pat Sajak was usually kind to contestants during his time on "Wheel of Fortune," but he didn't hold back his thoughts on absurd answers and stories shared by contestants. In an earlier episode of the show, one contestant shared a seemingly scary story from their childhood, which the former host considered pointless. The story wasn’t all that great, but perhaps it didn’t deserve being mocked on national television. Well, too bad for the contestant, as that’s exactly what went down.

via GIPHY

 

According to a report in Mashable, the contestant was a man named Scott Ingwersen, who was asked about his job on the show, and he said that he taught improv. He was talking about it when the former host of the show cut him off out of the blue and claimed that he wasn’t listening. “I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening,” Sajak said. “I know,” came the response. The host then turned to his card to see a disturbing detail.

“I don’t…why am I mentioning this? But it’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?” the host asked. The contestant said that it was important for people to know about that part of his story. “When I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” Ingwersen said.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Primetimer)

“And the next car that came by was two paramedics who were on their way to their job, and they said it’s just a laceration, but I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I want to say thank you to them 30 years later,” he added. Upon hearing this, Sajak wore a look of bewilderment and said that the story had no point whatsoever.

“That may have been the pointless story every told,” he said. “And you told it, Scott. Congratulations.” One may believe that fans of the show back then were not fond of the then-host’s reaction, but that was not the case. Many believed that it truly was a pointless story, and they made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “That really was a pointless story. I’m with Pat on this one 😆,” one fan wrote.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak at a taping of an episode (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

“He's right, I'm not sure what the point was lol!! He cut his toe 30 years ago and had to tell the story on wheel of fortune lol??????” added one more viewer. “If it was a laceration, then his toe would have never needed to be attached. Pat should get a raise for calling this simpleton out,” another fan commented.

The former host’s stint as “Wheel of Fortune” finally came to an end recently after he hosted a celebrity edition of the show, which was aired earlier this year. There is no doubt that he’ll be remembered fondly by many.

