ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow

Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant's puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Wheel of Fortune” requires contestants to bring all their puzzle-solving skills to the table, but in case that doesn't work for them, all they need is a stroke of luck to turn things around. This means that a contestant doesn’t necessarily need a lot of letters to be correct to be able to win big on the game show. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show when a man defied the odds and left a lot of people shocked.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant’s name was Geoffrey, and he had chosen the Phrases category for the Bonus Round. To begin with, host Ryan Seacrest gave him the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “__ST _L_RT _T __T.” To be fair, a lot of the puzzle was uncovered here. “It’s a nice start,” the host said after seeing the letters pop up. However, it was still by no means easy to solve. Then, it was time for the contestant to choose three consonants and one vowel. Geoffrey took his time and chose the letters C, F, M, and I. Unfortunately, only one of them was in the puzzle, which now read, “__ST _L_RT IT __T.” “After all of that, just one more clue with the I,” the host said. The contestant now had 10 seconds to guess the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Without missing a beat, Geoffrey said, “Just blurt it out.” That was the correct answer, and Seacrest could hardly believe it. “Yeah! Wait a minute! Come on,” he said with excitement as he gave the contestant a high-five. There was no doubt in Geoffrey’s mind as there was conviction in his voice when he answered. He even did a little dance after it was proven to be correct, showcasing his confidence.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant celebrating on
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant celebrating on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans loved the moment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I'm pretty sure Geoffrey was just messing with us the entire time, but I'm glad to see he got his well-deserved $40,000. Congratulations! Also, he looks like a giant standing next to Ryan Seacrest. Amazing!” one user commented. “Keep it up, Geoffrey. Way to go,” cheered another fan.

 

This kind of thing has happened in the past as well and has made for memorable moments. In one such episode, a contestant named Chris had made it to the Bonus Round of the show. Chris had selected the person category and, like always, the host gave him the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The host, in this case, was Pat Sajak.

 

After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_____ NE________R.” The contestant then chose the letters P, G, H, and O, after which it read, “_____ NE_GH_OR.” While the second word was obvious, there was not a single reveal in the first. Chris knew this was going to be a game of luck. After thinking for a while, he said, “Wacky neighbor,” which was the correct answer.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
The dress had survived centuries, but the expert revealed that it wasn't just about how old it was.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
Toys may not be considered valuable until one realizes just how much of a collector's item they are.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
She is, perhaps, the only contestant to have appeared on the popular game show twice.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
Mr. Wonderful is usually steadfast in what he wants from an entrepreneur, but this time, things were different.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
It was the perfect gift for her mother's birthday and also mother's day which wasn't far away.
2 days ago
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
ECONOMY & WORK
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
Seacrest usually is kind and always smiling, but on this one occasion, he could not hide his feelings.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
The product had its doubters, but, in the end, the entrepreneurs were able to make a lasting impact.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
5 days ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
6 days ago