'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow

Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.

“Wheel of Fortune” requires contestants to bring all their puzzle-solving skills to the table, but in case that doesn't work for them, all they need is a stroke of luck to turn things around. This means that a contestant doesn’t necessarily need a lot of letters to be correct to be able to win big on the game show. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show when a man defied the odds and left a lot of people shocked.

The contestant’s name was Geoffrey, and he had chosen the Phrases category for the Bonus Round. To begin with, host Ryan Seacrest gave him the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “__ST _L_RT _T __T.” To be fair, a lot of the puzzle was uncovered here. “It’s a nice start,” the host said after seeing the letters pop up. However, it was still by no means easy to solve. Then, it was time for the contestant to choose three consonants and one vowel. Geoffrey took his time and chose the letters C, F, M, and I. Unfortunately, only one of them was in the puzzle, which now read, “__ST _L_RT IT __T.” “After all of that, just one more clue with the I,” the host said. The contestant now had 10 seconds to guess the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Without missing a beat, Geoffrey said, “Just blurt it out.” That was the correct answer, and Seacrest could hardly believe it. “Yeah! Wait a minute! Come on,” he said with excitement as he gave the contestant a high-five. There was no doubt in Geoffrey’s mind as there was conviction in his voice when he answered. He even did a little dance after it was proven to be correct, showcasing his confidence.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant celebrating on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans loved the moment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I'm pretty sure Geoffrey was just messing with us the entire time, but I'm glad to see he got his well-deserved $40,000. Congratulations! Also, he looks like a giant standing next to Ryan Seacrest. Amazing!” one user commented. “Keep it up, Geoffrey. Way to go,” cheered another fan.

This kind of thing has happened in the past as well and has made for memorable moments. In one such episode, a contestant named Chris had made it to the Bonus Round of the show. Chris had selected the person category and, like always, the host gave him the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The host, in this case, was Pat Sajak.

After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_____ NE________R.” The contestant then chose the letters P, G, H, and O, after which it read, “_____ NE_GH_OR.” While the second word was obvious, there was not a single reveal in the first. Chris knew this was going to be a game of luck. After thinking for a while, he said, “Wacky neighbor,” which was the correct answer.