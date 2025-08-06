‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show

10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.

A family on "Wheel of Fortune" created history after two sisters won big on the show, ten years apart from each other. Chelsea Hall, who appeared in Season 42, revealed after reaching the Bonus Round that her sister, Camille, had been there and done that a decade ago. With Camille predicting her sister would top her win, Chelsea went on to win over $62,000 in cash and a brand new Mini Cooper car in the final round of the show.

In the episode, Chelsea from San Antonio, Texas, went up against Sophia Ogden from Castle Rock, Washington, and Demarland Dean from Ooltewah, Tennessee. Right from the start, she took the game by storm with her impressive puzzle-solving skills. She got every Toss Up puzzle in the game, leaving the host, Ryan Seacrest, stunned. After the Elementary School counselor solved the first puzzle with only two letters on the board, Seacrest exclaimed, “How did you do that? That was amazing!”

Chelsea kept the momentum up by retaining the lead throughout the initial rounds. However, she landed on the bankruptcy wedge twice, and she briefly lost the lead to Ogden. She then made a strong comeback by solving four puzzles in a row, and retook the lead with $21,750 in cash. In the end, she emerged as the big winner of the night with a whopping $42,500 in cash. She then advanced to the Bonus Round, where she had the chance to win an additional $100,000 or a brand new car.

As she stood at the wheel with Seacrest, she was joined by her mother, Kathy, and her sisters, Camille and Gabrielle, on stage for support. Chelsea then revealed that Camille was on the show as well, and she won in the Bonus Round ten years ago. “I remember you. I was watching. You won,” Seacrest said, before Chelsea spun the wheel. "I did win. Chelsea is going to beat me, though," Camille responded. Chelsea then picked her Golden Envelope and was faced with a four-word puzzle in the category "What are you doing?"

Screenshot showing Chelsea at the Wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

With the show's standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” filled in, Chelsea went on to choose “B, K, C, and I" as her additional letters. Her choice of letters turned out to be bang on as she got a bunch of clues on the board. “Good choices,” Seacrest said as the letters lit up. With everything on the board, the puzzle read, “KICKIN_ B_CK _N_ REL_ _IN_.” Even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Chelsea had it figured out.

Screenshot showing Chelsea Hall's Bonus Round Puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Without wasting a second, Chelsea yelled out, "Kicking Back and Relaxing," which was the correct answer. As she jumped up and down in delight, Seacrest went on to reveal that she had won a brand new Mini Cooper car worth $41,200 from her prize envelope. This took her total prize value to a whopping $62,950.

As soon as Seacrest made the reveal, Chelsea was joined by her family, who hugged her and celebrated the big win.

