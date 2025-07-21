ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes

The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from Blackwell's stint on the show and as an anchor (Cover image source: Twitter | Victor Blackwell CNN)
Screenshots from Blackwell's stint on the show and as an anchor (Cover image source: Twitter | Victor Blackwell CNN)

Getting on "Wheel of Fortune" is a big deal for generations who grew up watching the show, and is also a ticket to 15 minutes of fame for many. But some who appeared on the show in their younger days went on to become famous for different reasons. CNN's anchor Victor Blackwell is one such personality who got a chance to compete on the show as a college sophomore when Pat Sajak was the host.

Blackwell reminisced about the episode in a segment marking Sajak's retirement, and mentioned how he was interviewed by producers of "Wheel of Fortune" during college week. The anchor then waited for two weeks before getting a call, and was excited to be on the game show. He appeared wearing a Howard University sweatshirt back then, and remembers the puzzles to this day. Blackwell mentioned how the wheel was hand-painted and that five episodes were being shot in a single day back then.

 

He also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered, but also admitted that he could figure out only one on the show. That day, the future TV personality won a decent $2,350 on the show. 

Another "Wheel of Fortune" winner to share his experience on the show was sportscaster Drew Goldfarb. Taking to Instagram, Goldfarb, who had won $86,000 on the show shortly after his wedding, opened up about what was going on behind the scenes.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant revealed that six episodes were filmed on that day, and he was a part of the third. The contestant also spoke kindly about Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest.

“Meeting @officialvannawhite and my new buddy @ryanseacrest was incredible, and I ended up being the big winner! Not only did I go to the #BonusRound, but I brought the #WildCard AND a big @lindbladexp trip wedge with me… and WON!” he wrote. Cash was not the only thing he had won. Goldfarb had also won a cruise in Greece and Turkey, which would have served exceedingly well as a honeymoon for the newlyweds.

Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“After winning the #PrizePuzzle round during the game (earning me and Angela a trip to the Pacific Northwest), my Bonus Round solve came with a $40,000 envelope AND a cruise in Greece and Turkey!” he added, according to a TV Insider report. “Oh, and in Round 1, I learned that a group of jellyfish is called a smack. Never going to forget that one after leaving $17,000+ in the bank (I thought it was swarm). Growing up in South Florida, I always hated jellyfish, anyway. Lol,” Goldfarb continued.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drew Goldfarb (@drewgoldfarb)

 

By the time Goldfarb reached the Bonus Round, he had already won $46,912 in cash and prizes. He got the usual letters and picked his own very smartly.

The His answer 'Take my advice' turned out to be correct. Seacrest then opened up the envelope to reveal that he had won an additional $40,000, which made his grand total go up to a whopping $86,912. His wife came up on stage to celebrate, and the couple stood there in disbelief at the amount of money they had won. “We’re going to have so many honeymoons,” Goldfarb said after winning.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
5 days ago