Name Sterling K. Brown Net Worth $10 Million Gender Male DOB 5 April 1976 Age 47 Nationality American Profession Actor

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

Known for his role in iconic shows such as "This is Us" and "American Crime Story," actor Sterling K. Brown has earned a remarkable net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His star power reached new heights through acclaimed performances on TV, which also secured multiple Emmy Awards. Brown's versatile career spans notable shows such as "Third Watch," "Starved," "Army Wives," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Beyond television, his acting skills were on display in films like "Black Panther," "Waves," "The Rhythm Section," and "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." A true powerhouse in showbiz, Sterling K. Brown continues to leave an indelible mark on both the big and small screens.

Image Source: Sterling K. Brown speaks at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "American Fiction" | Photo by John Nacion | Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown's television journey unfolded with his breakout role as Officer Edward Dade on NBC's "Third Watch" from 2002 to 2004. Following this, he showcased his versatility on shows such as "Hack," "Tarzan," "ER," "NYPD Blue," and "JAG." His 2005 main role in the FX sitcom, "Starved" paved the way for a string of appearances on shows like "Alias," "Smith," "Without a Trace," and "Supernatural," where he played the recurring role of vampire hunter Gordon Walker.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

In 2007, Brown took on the significant role of Dr. Roland Burton in the Lifetime series, "Army Wives," which ran for seven seasons. His television presence expanded with guest appearances on multiple shows including "Eli Stone," "Medium," "The Good Wife," "Harry's Law," "Nikita," and a recurring role in "Person of Interest."

The turning point came in 2016 when Brown starred in "American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson," earning an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden. The same year marked his lead role as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama, "This Is Us," a six-season success that garnered him an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards. Amidst the "This Is Us" run, Brown made memorable guest appearances on "Insecure" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He also had a recurring role in the third season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in 2019 and lent his voice to animated series like "Big Mouth," "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts," and "Solar Opposites." Sterling K.

Also Read: From 'Chicago' and 'The Thin Red Line' to 'Kong: Skull Island": John C Reilly's Career and Net Worth

Sterling K. Brown's salary

During the first two seasons of "This Is Us," Sterling K. Brown earned $100,000 per episode. However, starting in 2018, leading up to the third season and continuing through the series finale in 2022, his earnings per episode increased to $250,000. In essence, he received $100,000 for the initial 36 episodes and $250,000 for the remaining 70 episodes. Cumulatively, Brown earned a total of $21.1 million for his notable contribution to "This Is Us," excluding syndication royalties.

Sterling K. Brown attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | Photo by Amy Sussman | Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown made his big-screen debut in 2002 with a small role in "Brown Sugar" and later had a significant part in the romantic dramedy, "Trust the Man" in 2005. His filmography expanded with roles in "Righteous Kill" (2008), "Our Idiot Brother" (2011), and "The Suspect" (2013).

He joined the Marvel universe in 2018 with "Black Panther" and also appeared in "Hotel Artemis" and "The Predator." In 2019, Brown earned acclaim for his role in the drama "Waves" and lent his voice to animated films like "The Angry Birds Movie 2" and "Frozen II."

Continuing his cinematic journey, Brown played a CIA officer in the action thriller "The Rhythm Section" (2020) and starred in the comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (2022) alongside Regina Hall, portraying the pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch.

In 2006, Sterling K. Brown exchanged vows with actress Ryan Michelle Bathe. The couple first crossed paths during their college years at Stanford University. Their union has been blessed with two sons, Andrew and Amaré, creating a loving family for the talented duo.

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala | Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown has an impressive record of 16 wins from 69 nominations. In 2016, he secured his first Primetime Emmy Award for his role in "The People v. O. J. Simpson."

His portrayal of attorney Christopher Darden also earned him the Critics' Choice Television Award and nominations for the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and NAACP Image Awards.

In 2023, Brown delivered the commencement speech at Washington University in St. Louis and received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts.

When did Sterling K. Brown join the Marvel Universe?

Brown joined the Marvel universe in 2018 with "Black Panther."

How much did Sterling K. Brown earn from the final episodes of "This Is Us"?

Sterling K. Brown received $250,000 for the final 70 episodes of "This Is Us."

More from MARKETREALIST

From Winning 'The X Factor' to Giving Hit Single 'Bleeding Love': Leona Lewis' Growth and Net Worth

From Representing Australia at 14 to Early Retirement: Swimmer Ian Thorpe's Career and Net Worth