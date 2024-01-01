Name John C. Reilly Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, movies, stand-ups, music DOB May 24, 1965 Age 58 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, producer

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

The American actor, comedian, singer, and producer, John Christopher Reilly, best known for his comedy portrayals and mimics, has earned a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reilly's film and theater career marks a legacy and the amount of love he received going from drama to comedy is immeasurable. He received several awards for his exceptional work in "Chicago," "The Thin Red Line," and "The Hours" and is best known for his role as Dale Doback in "The Step Brothers."

John C. Reilly attends the European Premiere of "Ralph Breaks The Internet" | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Reilly had explored several professions in his career but comedy and acting have been his primary sources of income. In his early career, he also worked as the vocalist and songwriter for the song, "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" which even received a Grammy nomination. He found his passion for acting when he started doing plays and theater in his school and later, in 1978, he graduated from The Theatre School at DePaul University with a BFA in Acting. He did a few supporting roles in the beginning but got attention when he starred in movies like "Dark Thunder," "Hoffa," "The River Wild," "Magnolia," and "Boogie Nights." By 2006, Reilly had done almost 35 films mostly in the crime and drama genre, and then made a huge shift to comedy with his role in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" which was a massive hit. Some of his celebrated work includes lending his voice for "Wreck-It Ralph," a role in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and being a part of the ensemble cast of the superhit movie, "Kong: Skull Island." Reilly earned his income from diverse sources which include his acting projects, film production, screenwriting, comedy gigs, voice actor, and his music.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

Thomas Bidegain, Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jacques Audiard and Riz Ahmed of 'The Sisters Brothers' are photographed for Variety | Getty Images | Photo by Maarten de Boer

Also Read: From Winning 'The X Factor' to Giving Hit Single 'Bleeding Love': Leona Lewis' Growth and Net Worth

John C. Reilly met his wife Alison Dickey on the sets of "Casualties of War" in 1989 and after some years of dating, he married her in 1992. Dickey was then Sean Penn's assistant and that's how Reilly and Dickey became friends who is now a film producer herself. The couple welcomed two gorgeous sons, one born in 1998, and the other in 2001. Reilly relishes every minute he gets to spend with his kids and said in an interview that he fears the day when the boys will leave the house. His eldest son is a musician and also a youth icon who performs under the name LoveLeo.

Alison Dickey (L) and John C. Reilly attend the screening of "Stan & Ollie" during AFI FEST 2018 | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

- Satellite Awards 1999: Outstanding Motion Picture Ensemble for "The Thin Red Line"

- Awards Circuit Community Awards 2002: Best Cast Ensemble for "The Hours"

- Critics Choice Awards 2003: Best Acting Ensemble for "Chicago"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003: Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for "Chicago"

- Gold Derby Awards 2003: Ensemble Cast for "The Hours"

- Los Angeles Silver Lake Film Festival 2003: Spirit of Silver Lake Award

- Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards 2007: Best Song for "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2013: Best Male Vocal Performance in a Feature Film for 'Wreck-It Ralph"

- Nevada Film Critics Society 2014: Best Ensemble Cast for "Guardians of the Galaxy"

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2018: Best Actor for "Stan & Ollie"

- Almeria Western Film Festival 2019: Grand Jury Award for Best Actor in "The Sisters Brothers"

President of the Jury Caméra d'Or John C. Reilly presents the Best Screenplay Award to Hirokazu Koreeda for 'Monster' | Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

What is John C. Reilly's full name?

Reilly's full name is John Christopher Reilly and he was born to an Irish father and a Lithuanian-American mother.

Who is John Reilly's wife?

John Reilly married Alison Dickey in 1992 and they have been happily married for over 30 years.

What is John C. Reilly's net worth?

Reilly has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of December 2023.

How many awards has John Reilly won?

He has won 21 awards and secured 78 nominations.

Which are some of the best movies of John Reilly?

"Kong: Skull Island," "Holmes & Watson," "The Thin Red Line," "Cyrus," "Chicago," "The Hours," and "The Perfect Storm" are some of the best movies of John Reilly.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Stardom With 'This is Us' to Role in 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown's Career and Net Worth

From Representing Australia at 14 to Early Retirement: Swimmer Ian Thorpe's Career and Net Worth