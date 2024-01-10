Name Phylicia Rashad Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, Movies, Television Shows, Direction Date of Birth June 19, 1948 Age 75 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Theater Director, Voice Actor

The popular performer at "The Cosby Show," Phylicia Rashad is an American actress, singer, and director who has amassed a net worth of $25 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has won Primetime Emmy nominations for her performance as Clair Huxtable and Ruth Lucas on the celebrated and superhit NBC sitcom, "The Cosby Show." The actress is also recognized as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University and has become the first black actress to win a variety of acclaimed awards. Some of her best performances in movies include "Tour de Pharmacy," "Creed II," "A Fall from Grace," "Black Box," "Soul," "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," "The Disaster Dreams," "Tick, Tick... Boom!," and "Our Son."

Phylicia Rashad onstage during Q&A at "The Royal" DC Screening | Getty Images/Brian Stukes

Rashad made her debut with the Broadway play "Dreamgirls" and later appeared in "Jelly's Last Jam," "A Raisin in the Sun," "Gem of the Ocean," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "Everybody's Ruby" and "The Sirens." Rashad received several awards and nominations for her distinguishable work in the industry and she then tried her hand at theater direction. She was also seen making her debut in television shows and sitcoms, her first being "One Life to Live," "The Cosby Show" and then television movies like "Uncle Tom's Cabin," "False Witness," "Polly," and "Jailbirds." The actress was loved for her work in the Hollywood industry when she appeared in "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," "Black Box" and Disney/Pixar's "Soul." She made a major chunk of her income from acting, television shows, sitcoms, movies, theatre direction, and several endorsements.

Bresha Webb, Matthew Law, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, Mehcad Brooks, and Phylicia Rashad | Getty Images/Bennett Raglin

Born as Phylicia Ayers-Allen on July 19, 1948, in Houston, Texas, Rashad grew up with her siblings Tex (Andrew Arthur Allen Jr.), Debbie Allen, and Hugh Allen. To pursue her studies, Rashad went to Howard University where she excelled and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1970, with high honors. During her time at the university, she became a member of the Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority which was a major achievement for her.

Rashad was married three times and was separated in all three but had two gorgeous children from the marriages. In 1972, she married the dentist William Lancelot Bowles Jr. and welcomed their son William Lancelot Bowles III but the marriage ended up in divorce in 1975. Later, in 1978, she married Victor Willis, the lead singer of the Village People, but they also divorced in 1982. Then, in 1985, Rashad married Ahmad Rashād, the ex-NFL player and sportscaster, taking his last name as her surname. The couple got engaged during a pregame show 'Thanksgiving Day football game' which was between the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions. The couple later welcomed their beautiful daughter Condola in 1986. However, Rashad and Ahmad ended their marriage by getting divorced in 2001 but Condola kept the surname Rashad.

American football player and sportscaster Ahmad Rashad and his wife, American actress Phylicia Rashad | Getty Images/Vinnie Zuffante

Phylicia Rashad and Michael B. Jordan speak onstage during the Blackhouse Foundation Panel | Getty Images/Rich Fury

- Image Awards (NAACP) 1988: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Cosby Show"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 1989: Favorite Female TV Performer

- New York Women in Film & Television 2001: Muse Award

- Online Film & Television Association 2008: Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "A Raisin in the Sun"

- Black Reel Awards 2011: Best Supporting Actress in "For Colored Girls"

- TV Land Awards 2011: Impact Award for "The Cosby Show"

- AARP Movies for Grownups Awards 2011: Best Supporting Actress in "For Colored Girls"

- Online Film & Television Association 2020: OFTA TV Hall of Fame Actors and Actresses

- Black Reel Awards for Television 2021: Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series for "This Is Us"

- Image Awards (NAACP) 2021: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

- Tony Award 2022: Best Featured Actress in a Play

Phylicia Rashad, after winning Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for "Skeleton Crew as Faye" | Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil

