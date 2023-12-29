Name George Wassouf Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Shows, concerts, acting, album sales DOB December 23, 1961 Age 61 Gender Male Nationality Syrian-Lebanese Profession Singer, actor, record producer

The Syrian-Lebanese singer, actor, and record producer George Wassouf has released more than 30 albums in his career of more than four decades and has reached a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Kafroun, a village in Syria, he started singing at the age of 10 and was later discovered by his first manager and producer, George Yazbeck at a wedding party. At the age of 16, Wassouf shifted to Lebanon to make a mark for himself in the Arab music industry and was later called 'Sultan El-Tarab' which means The Sultan of Music. Some of his songs most favored by his fans include "Ouwidni Salmtek Byied Allah," "El Hawa Sultan", "Rouh El Rouh", "She' Ghareeb", "Kalam El Nass", "Leil Al Ashiqeen", "Lissa El Dounya Bi Khair", "Tabeeb Garrah," "Dol Mush Habayib," etc.

Wassouf started his journey into Arab music when Umm Kulthum's singing was dwindling and he was able to carry her legacy forward. Wassouf made a name for himself with his vocals and dedication, and his humbleness attracted people's attention and love. Wassouf earned the majority of his income from his music gigs, concerts, live shows, performances, and streaming platforms.

Singers from Egypt, Lebanon, and other Arab countries wanted to collaborate with Wassouf as he became a music icon, with Shaker El Moogi, Sayed Mekkawi, and Baleeg Hamdy being some of them. He then started producing songs and released live albums, "Sings Oum Kolthoum Vol. 1, 1983," "Sings Oum Kolthoum Vol. 2, 1995," "Sings Oum Kolthoum Vol. 3, 1997," "Sings Abdel Halim Hafez, 1998," and "Sings Warda, 1999". He has performed concerts in Dubai, USA, Canada, and other Middle East countries and his ticket prices range from $20-$100.

Wassouf got married twice, and his first marriage was at the age of 21 with Shalimar in 1982, after which the couple welcomed three sons Wadie, Hatem, and George Jr, before separation in 2009 after 28 years. Their son Wadie died due to gastric bypass surgery complications in 2023. Wassouf later exchanged vows with the Qatar rally champion, Nada Zeidan in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Oyoon but filed a divorce in 2016. Wassouf has been an avid supporter of the Syrian presidential rule of Bashar Al-Assad even during a civil war and despite human rights violations.

Instagram 985,000 Followers Twitter 159,200 Followers Facebook 11 Million Followers YouTube 1.21 Million Followers

