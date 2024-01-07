Name Melissa Joan Hart Net Worth $13 Million Sources of Income Acting, movies, TV shows DOB April 18, 1976 Age 47 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Singer, actor, model, producer, entrepreneur

Remembered for her role in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," American actress Melissa Joan Hart also excelled as a director, producer, writer, singer, and businesswoman, to earn a $13 million net worth. She tasted worldwide fame when she appeared on sitcoms such as "Clarissa Explains It All," and movies including "Broadcasting Christmas," "God's Not Dead 2," "The Santa Con," "Drive Me Crazy," "Twisted Desire," "Holiday In Handcuffs," etc.

Melissa Joan Hart attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022 at Expo Center | Getty Images | Photo by Emily Assiran

Hart began her career starring in a commercial for a bathtub doll 'Splashy' and was then seen in 25 more commercials at the mere age of five. She later made her television and movie debut by making a guest appearance in "The Equalizer" and working alongside Katherine Helmond in the Emmy Winner movie "Christmas Snow." Hart got her career's breakthrough opportunity with the Nickelodeon comedy series, "Clarissa Explains It All" in 1991 and the show pretty much made its mark for four years. After the sitcom, she started studying at New York University but she left without graduating as she got another break as a lead role in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" in 1996. Hart later made her directorial debut with Disney's "So Weird," and "Tania" and also directed around six episodes of "Sabrina." The actress made a major part of her fortune from acting in sitcoms and movies, as well as business ventures, and endorsements.

(L-R) Nick Bakay, Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea attend 90s Con at Tampa Convention Center on September 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.|Getty Images|Photo by Gerardo Mora

In May 2009, Hart opened a candy shop in Sherman Oaks, California, named SweetHarts, and revealed that it was her childhood dream to have a candy shop. Unfortunately, Hart had to close SweetHarts in December 2011 because of a lawsuit filed by a former worker who allegedly faced discrimination. Hart, on the other hand, denied all these claims, and the case was resolved in 2012. Later, SweetHarts was reopened with new owners but eventually shut shop for good in 2015. Hart appeared in an ad campaign for the laundry detergent brand Gain. In 2015, Hart along with her husband Wilkerson, launched their own clothing line, "King of Harts."

Hart met his love and now husband, Mark Wilkerson at the Kentucky Derby in May 2002 and later got married on July 19, 2003 in the beautiful surroundings of Florence, Italy. The series of their wedding preparations were telecasted in a television series, "Tying the Knot," produced by Hart's production company Hartbreak Films and aired on ABC Family. The couple welcomed three adorable sons from the period of 2006-2012 whom they named Mason, Braydon, and Tucker. The couple was also seen in People magazine in 2008 where they announced the birth of Braydon, their second child. The actress also maintains a diary which has videos in order to share her experience of potty training her son, Mason for Huggies Pull-Ups diapers. Hart proudly identifies herself and her family as Presbyterian and goes to church with her family every Sunday. She came out in support of Mitt Romney, and Bob Dole, and was part of Gary Johnson's campaign for the presidency as the Connecticut chairperson.

Melissa Joan Hart and husband singer-songwriter Mark Wilkerson (R), along with their sons Mason, Tucker, and Braydon | Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Rice

Actress Melissa Joan Hart pose with the fans at the DGA Honors Gala 2015 | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

- Young Artist Awards 1992: Best Young Actress Starring in an Off-Primetime or Cable Series for "Clarissa Explains It All"

- Young Artist Awards 1995: Best Youth Comedienne in a TV Show for "Clarissa Explains It All"

- Young Artist Awards 1997: Best Performance in a TV Comedy - Leading Young Actress for "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch"

- Young Artist Awards 1998: Best Performance in a TV Movie or Feature Film - Young Ensemble for "The Right Connections"

- Kids' Choice Awards, USA 1998: Blimp Award for Favorite Television Actress for "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch"

- Kids' Choice Awards, USA 2000: Blimp Award for Favorite Movie Actress for "Drive Me Crazy"

- Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Mexico 2003: Favorite International TV Star for "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch"

- Young Artist Awards 2013: Mickey Rooney Award for "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch"

- MovieGuide Awards 2017: Best Actress for "God's Not Dead 2"

Melissa Joan Hart attends HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception | Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Who is Melissa Joan Hart's husband?

Melissa married the musician Mark Wilkerson on July 19, 2003.

Does Melissa Joan Hart have any children?

Hart has three children with Wilkerson namely Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

What is the net worth of Melissa Joan Hart?

Melissa Joan Hart has accumulated a net worth of $13 million as of January 2024.

Does Melissa Hart have any siblings?

Yes. Hart has seven siblings including Trisha Hart, Brian Hart, Elizabeth Hart, Emily Hart, Samantha Hart, Alexandra Hart-Gilliams, and Mackenzie Lee Hart.

