Name Masayoshi Son Net Worth $13 Billion Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth August 11, 1957 Age 66 Years Nationality Japan Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson

Masayoshi Son, the Japanese tech entrepreneur and CEO of SoftBank, boasts a significant net worth of $13 billion as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is derived from his leadership role in SoftBank and strategic investments in various tech ventures. The Vision Funds have made investments in more than 100 companies, encompassing a range of industries, such as ride-share firm Grab, Korean e-commerce leader Coupang, and India's Paytm. Despite facing substantial financial losses during the dot-com crash in 2000, Masayoshi Son demonstrated resilience and determination, making a comeback to become one of the wealthiest individuals globally.

Masayoshi Son's primary source of income is derived from his role as the founder and CEO of SoftBank, where he holds approximately 25% ownership. Additionally, he earns from the extensive portfolio of investments made by SoftBank, spanning technology, energy, and financial sectors. Masayoshi Son initiated his entrepreneurial journey while still a student at the University of California, Berkeley. He founded the company Unison in Oakland, laying the foundation for his future endeavors. His early success included the creation of an electronic translator, sold to Sharp Corporation for $1.7 million. Additionally, he imported used video game machines from Japan, installing them in restaurants and on college campuses, contributing to his initial accumulation of wealth. Through SoftBank, Son has made substantial investments in a wide array of companies, including Didi, Grab, Paytm, Uber, Doordash, Coupang, and WeWork. These investments contribute to the diversified portfolio that generates income for Son and SoftBank.

Founding SoftBank and other ventures

In 1981, at the age of 24, Son founded SoftBank, originally established as a software distributor. Over the years, SoftBank evolved into a multinational holding company with investments in various sectors. The company went public in 1994, with a value of $3 billion, and expanded exponentially under Son's leadership. SoftBank, under Masayoshi Son, became a prominent player in early internet services. In 1996, Son formed a joint venture with Yahoo!, marking the beginning of strategic investments in technology. Notably, he made a $20 million stake in Alibaba in the early 2000s, a move that proved highly lucrative when Alibaba went public in 2014. In 1995, SoftBank, led by Son, acquired the media conglomerate Ziff Davis for $2.1 billion and the computer expo trade show COMDEX for $800 million. These acquisitions solidified SoftBank's position in the media and technology sectors. In 2016, SoftBank, under Son's leadership, acquired the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings for $34 billion. This strategic move positioned SoftBank as a major player in the design of CPUs and other chips, broadening its influence in technology.

Creation of the Vision Fund

Masayoshi Son played a pivotal role in establishing the Vision Fund, a $100 billion venture capital fund focused on emerging technologies. The fund invests in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, and transformative industries like transportation and real estate. Son's business interests extend to owning a 76% share in Sprint, a telecommunications company. Additionally, he is actively involved in solar power ventures, with investments in significant solar projects following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster of 2011.

Masayoshi Son's notable assets include a substantial ownership stake in SoftBank, valued at around $13 billion. He resides in a luxurious three-story mansion in Tokyo, worth $50 million, featuring a cutting-edge temperature-controlled golf course. Son also owns a residence in Woodside, California, acquired for $117 million.

Masayoshi Son, born on August 11, 1957, in Tosu, Saga, Japan, is a distinguished tech entrepreneur and investor known for founding SoftBank and making significant contributions to the technology and investment landscape. Son, a third-generation Zainichi Korean, was raised in a humble farmer family. Despite his modest beginnings, he displayed an early entrepreneurial spirit. After working at a McDonald's in Japan, he pursued education in California, completing his high school studies at Serramonte High in San Francisco. Son attended the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in engineering and graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1980. During his college years at Berkeley, Son met his wife, Masami Ohno. The couple has two daughters. Their family life has been relatively private, with Son maintaining a balance between his high-profile professional engagements and personal relationships.

Masayoshi Son has received notable recognition and prestigious rankings in the global business landscape. In 2013, he claimed the 45th position on Forbes magazine's list of the World's Most Powerful People, a testament to his influential presence. Continuing his impactful career, Son maintained a strong standing in 2018, securing the 55th position in Forbes' World's Most Powerful People ranking. As of 2023, Masayoshi Son holds the 69th position on Forbes's list of The World's Billionaires, emphasizing his substantial wealth. Additionally, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is positioned at #239, underscoring his enduring influence in the financial realm. While achieving remarkable success, Son faced significant financial challenges during the dot-com crash of 2000. With losses exceeding $59 billion, he held the distinction of being the individual who had lost the most money in history, a record that persisted for many years before being surpassed by Elon Musk in subsequent decades.

What philanthropic initiatives has Masayoshi Son undertaken?

In 2011, Masayoshi Son pledged 10 billion yen ($100 million) to aid victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake, demonstrating his commitment to philanthropy.

How does Masayoshi Son express his passion beyond business ventures?

Masayoshi Son channels his enthusiasm into art collecting, showcasing his appreciation for creativity and cultural expression through investments in renowned works.

What is Masayoshi Son's futuristic vision?

Masayoshi Son envisions a future where artificial intelligence and interconnected devices revolutionize industries, enhancing the overall quality of life for humanity.

