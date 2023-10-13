Name Robert Plant Net Worth $200 Million Salary $1-5 Million Annual Income $20 Million+ Sources of Income Singing, Music composing, and Song Writing Gender Male Date of Birth August 20, 1948 Age 75 Years Nationality England Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Lyricist

Robert Plant, the celebrated English musician, is most famously known as the iconic lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin. With an estimated net worth of $200 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Plant's illustrious career, which includes his pioneering role in Led Zeppelin and successful solo ventures, has been instrumental in amassing his considerable wealth.

As the legendary lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, Plant contributed to the band's immense success with hit albums like "Led Zeppelin," "Houses of the Holy," and "Physical Graffiti." Led Zeppelin's iconic tracks, including "Stairway to Heaven" and "Whole Lotta Love," continue to generate revenue.

Plant embarked on a successful solo career with albums like "Pictures at Eleven," "Raising Sand" (a collaboration with Alison Krauss), and "Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar." Plant's collaborations with artists like Alison Krauss and bands like the Strange Sensation and Sensational Space Shifters have garnered critical acclaim and financial success. In 2019, Plant launched the "Digging Deep – The Robert Plant Podcast," providing insights into his musical catalog.

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performing live on stage in London, May 1975 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Putland

Robert Plant has amassed an astounding estimated total career income of $400 million. As a resident of England, he experienced a substantial tax burden, with tax rates hovering around 55%, and at times reaching as high as 70-60%. After fulfilling his tax obligations, his career earnings are estimated to be approximately $180 million with an impressive $220 million going toward taxes. Notably, in the early 1970s, Led Zeppelin's concert earnings were extraordinary, frequently exceeding $1.5 million for a single night's performance, per Wealthy Genius. The band's ability to draw in over 50,000 fans per show was a testament to their incredible popularity and financial success, even surpassing records set by legendary bands like The Beatles.

Alison Krauss (L) and Robert Plant perform during Bonnaroo 2008 | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

In the scenic village of Shatterford, a charming Georgian mansion known as Shatterford Grange has been listed for sale at £1.4 million (over $1.7 million), per BirminghamLive. Boasting four bedrooms, stables, an indoor swimming pool, and a separate annex, this property exudes character. It is a rare find in a village where only 12 homes have changed ownership in the past two decades. Shatterford counts Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant among its residents. Shatterford Grange, constructed in 1935, occupies 2.5 acres of gardens and 7.5 acres of paddocks, with ample parking, a double garage, and a one-bedroom annex.

Robert Plant performs onstage during the Third Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Instagram 788K followers Facebook 2 Million followers Twitter 323.4K followers YouTube 312K subscribers

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, in performance; circa 1970, New York | Getty Images | Photo by Art Zelin

Robert Plant was born Robert Anthony Plant on August 20, 1948, in West Bromwich, Staffordshire, England. He grew up in Halesowen, Worcestershire with his mother, Annie, his father, Robert (a civil engineer and Royal Air Force veteran), and his sister, Alison. From a young age, Plant was deeply passionate about singing and music, and his early aspirations were to emulate the legendary Elvis Presley. This desire to pursue a musical career led him to abandon formal education, leaving King Edward VI Grammar School for Boys during his mid-teens.

He was married to Maureen Wilson, and the couple had three children. Their son Karac tragically died from a stomach virus in 1977 during Plant's Led Zeppelin tour in North America. This devastating loss led Plant to write "All My Love" in memory of his beloved son. In addition to his musical endeavors, Robert Plant has been a devoted supporter of the Wolverhampton Wanderers football club since the age of five and was named their Vice-President in 2009.

Robert Plant's illustrious career has garnered numerous accolades and honors (IMDb). Notably, he received the esteemed Kennedy Center Honors in 2012, sharing this distinction with Led Zeppelin bandmates, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page. In the country music realm, Plant, in collaboration with Alison Krauss, clinched the 2008 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for their track "Gone Gone Gone (Dove Moved On)." His musical versatility was further acknowledged with three Grammy Award nominations in 2023, encompassing Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Going Where the Lonely Go," Best American Roots Song for "High and Lonesome," and Best Americana Album for "Raise the Roof." Additionally, his legacy includes prior Grammy nominations in 2014 and 2011, emphasizing his enduring influence across multiple genres.

What is Robert Plant's real name?

Robert Plant's real name is Robert Anthony Plant but he adopted the stage name Robert Plant for his music career.

What are Robert Plant's interests outside of music?

Robert Plant has a lifelong passion for the occult and mythology, which often influences his songwriting and adds a mystical element to his music.

Has Robert Plant collaborated with other artists?

Yes, Robert Plant has collaborated with a diverse array of artists throughout his career, demonstrating his versatility and openness to explore various musical styles.

