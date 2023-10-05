Name Geri Halliwell Net Worth $40 Million Salary $500K+ Annual Income $2-5 Million+ Sources of Income Singer, Author, Acting, Musician and Modelling Gender Female Date of Birth August 6, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Singer, Author, Songwriter, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Fashion designer, Model, TV Personality

Geri Halliwell, better known as "Ginger Spice" from the iconic pop group Spice Girls, boasts an impressive net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey to stardom began with the Spice Girls, which became the most commercially successful female group in history. Halliwell also made appearances in TV series like "Sex and the City" and movies such as "Fat Slags" and "Crank: High Voltage."

Halliwell's rise to fame came as a member of the Spice Girls. The group released several chart-topping albums and singles, earning significant royalties and concert revenues. Their global success contributed substantially to her net worth.

BRIT AWARDS, EARLS COURT Photo of Geri HALLIWELL and SPICE GIRLS, Geri Halliwell | Getty Images | Photo by JMEnternational

Her solo albums, including "Schizophonic" and "Scream If You Wanna Go Faster," achieved commercial success and added to her wealth. Her rendition of "It's Raining Men" became particularly famous. Halliwell has made appearances as a judge on reality TV competitions like "The X Factor UK" and "Australia's Got Talent," likely earning substantial fees for her involvement. Halliwell authored two autobiographies and a series of children's books, contributing to her income.

Salary

Geri Halliwell not only achieved success in the music industry but also made significant earnings through her pop firm, Wonderful Productions. Her financial records reveal substantial income from this venture, including £1,008,420 ($12,23,682.38) in dividend payments, per The Sun. Companies House data further illuminates her financial standing, with a total of £2.8 million (love $3.3 million) in assets, including listed investments, stocks, and shares. It's noteworthy that Geri established Wonderful Productions back in 1997, strategically directing her Spice Girls earnings into the company, ensuring a stable and prosperous financial future.

Geri Halliwell during Prince William, Prince of Wales's visit to Maindee Primary School | Getty Images | Photo by Finnbarr Webster

Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner, with a combined reported fortune of £440 ($534) million (per The Sports Rush), have acquired significant assets thanks to their illustrious careers. Halliwell's role as one-fifth of the legendary girl band Spice Girls and Christian's position as the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team have paved the way for their financial success. They've invested in idyllic countryside homes that serve as tangible proof of their prosperity. Following their 2015 marriage, the couple now owns homes in both Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, with the Oxfordshire property estimated to be worth approximately $11.6 million, per Hello! Magazine.

Infiniti Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Thompson

Geri Halliwell, born on August 6, 1972, in Watford, Hertfordshire, has a diverse heritage, including Spanish and Finnish roots. She has been in relationships with notable figures like screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, with whom she has a daughter, and Formula One principal Christian Horner, whom she married in 2015. The couple welcomed a child in 2017. Halliwell has been candid about her past struggles with bulimia, a battle that she fought with the support of friends and medical professionals. Her story serves as a source of inspiration for many.

In 1999, Geri Halliwell earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favorite Actress – Comedy for her role in "Spiceworld," a film she co-starred in with the Spice Girls. The same year, she received a Best Female nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards and was celebrated as the Hero of 1999 at the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party. In 2000, her acclaim continued with Brit Award nominations for Best British Female Solo Artist and Best Pop Act, coupled with a victory as Best British Female Singer at the Capital FM Awards. Her iconic single "It's Raining Men" garnered nominations at the Radio Disney Music Awards. In 2002, she scored two Brit Award nominations and triumphed as International Song of the Year at the NRJ Music Awards. Beyond music, Geri's literary prowess shone in 2008, earning her the title of Bestselling Female Celebrity Children's Author for "Ugenia Lavender." Finally, in 2016, she was honored with the Attitude Awards' Honorary Gay Award, recognizing her significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

How many records have Geri Halliwell sold worldwide?

Geri Halliwell has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making her a global pop sensation.

Did Geri Halliwell reunite with the Spice Girls for a tour?

Yes, Geri Halliwell reunited with the Spice Girls for their reunion tour in 2019, where they performed their greatest hits.

How many children does Geri Halliwell have?

Geri Halliwell has two children, a daughter named Bluebell Madonna and a son named Montague George Hector.

