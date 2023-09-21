Name Nick Carter Networth $35 million Salary $0.2 Million + Source of Income Music and entertainment DOB January 28, 1980 Age 43 Gender Male Profession Singer-songwriter, actor, musician, dancer, record producer, video director, and entertainer Nationality American

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Thrived Despite a Career Rocked By Controversy; Here's Her Net Worth

Nick Carter, the renowned American singer/songwriter, dancer and actor, has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. He has built a net worth estimated at a staggering $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, through his talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nick Carter's journey to wealth and success has been multi-faceted. His career began when he joined the iconic boy band, the Backstreet Boys. With the group, he achieved meteoric success, contributing to their staggering earnings of $200 million over the years, per MoneyMade. If shared equally among the five members, this would amount to a handsome $40 million for Nick Carter.

Carter's solo career further boosted his wealth. His solo album, "I'm Taking Off" boasted four Billboard Top 40 hits and achieved remarkable sales with 20,000 copies sold in Japan in just one week. His debut album, "Now or Never" achieved gold certification in both the US and Canada, selling an impressive 500,000 copies in its debut week.

Also Read: 'Backstreet Boy' Kevin Richardson Walked His Own Path to Solo Success; Here's His Net Worth Today

Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys appearS on the TV show PRIVATE SESSIONS / Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Also Read: As Backstreet Boys Celebrate 30th Anniversary, Here’s How Much Their First Member AJ McLean Is Worth

Aside from his music royalties and album sales, Nick Carter has diversified his income through various ventures. He ventured into film and television, participating in projects like "American Dreams," "8 Simple Rules," and the horror film, "The Hollow." He also delved into reality TV with shows like "House of Carters," "I Heart Nick Carter," and "Dancing with the Stars," in which he finished as a runner-up.

Nick Carter's popularity attracted lucrative endorsement deals with big brands such as Pepsi, Target, and Chevrolet. His active presence on social media platforms contributes to his endorsement income.

Writing you all in between takes in the studio haha. Working on a banger for new Solo Record. #whoiam pic.twitter.com/XYvotgSqSU — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 15, 2023

Nick Carter's entrepreneurial spirit shines through in his Evil Blessings project. He successfully raised $156,000 through crowdfunding on Indiegogo in 2013, showcasing his ability to turn creative ideas into financial success.

Nick Carter's real estate investments have also played a significant role in expanding his wealth. He made a savvy move in 2017 when he sold his Hidden Hills property for $4.1 million, earning a tidy profit after purchasing it for $3.7 million just four years prior. His opulent Las Vegas residence, featuring five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 8,200 square feet of living space, was acquired for $6.1 million.

2021 $18 Million 2022 $24 Million 2023 $35 Million

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter performs at the Venetian Resort/ Gettyimages/Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Nick Carter found love in fitness trainer Lauren Kitt, whom he married in 2014. The couple now has three children , marking a beautiful chapter in his life. Despite his success, Carter has faced personal challenges, including allegations of sexual misconduct and struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He continues to maintain his innocence in the face of these accusations.

Throughout his career, Nick Carter has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the music industry, He has won multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards with the group. His exceptional contributions to the music industry have garnered recognition, including the World Music Award for World's Best Selling Dance Male Artist.

How did Nick Carter achieve his net worth?

Nick Carter's net worth stems from his career as a member of the Backstreet Boys, his successful solo music career, endorsements, business ventures, and real estate investments.

What are some of Nick Carter's notable achievements?

Nick Carter achieved gold certification for his debut solo album, "Now or Never," and had four Billboard Top 40 hits with his album "I'm Taking Off." He also participated in reality TV shows and secured endorsement deals with renowned brands.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Backstreet Boys’ Singer Brian Littrell Net Worth?

Actor Danny Masterson's Wife Seeks Divorce as He Faces 30 Years in Prison: What Is His Net Worth?