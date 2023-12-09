Name Joe DiMaggio Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Salary Baseball, acting Gender Male Age 84 years Date of Birth Nov 25, 1914 Date of Death Mar 8, 1999 Nationality American Profession Baseball player, actor

Also Read: From Battling Poverty to Packing a Punch in Big Ticket Fights: Manny Pacquiao's Life and Net Worth

The legendary American professional baseball player Joe DiMaggio has played for the Yankees his entire career between 1936 and 1942 to amass a $50 million net worth. He made his Major League debut for the New York Yankees in the year 1936, won nine World Series championships throughout his career, and was named the Major League Baseball All-Century Team. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the year 1955 and was dubbed the "Joltin' Joe," and "The Yankee Clipper." DiMaggio is arguably one of the best players in the history of Baseball, he passed away at the age of 84 in the year 1999.

Joe DiMaggio | Getty Images | Bettmann

Most of his net worth was a result of his illustrious career as a baseball player. DiMaggio earned a total of $632,250 playing the sport and his salary per year was around $100,000 back in the year 1949. This, when adjusted for inflation is around $1 million, per year.

Also Read: Jimmy Connors' Aggression on the Tennis Court Also Translated Into Wins; Here's His Net Worth

DiMaggio started playing semi-pro baseball back in the year 1931, and made his debut on October 1 to play the last three matches of the season. He was great until 1934 when he suffered a career-ending knee injury tearing ligaments. He later again passed the physical examination and the Yankees purchased his contract for $50,000. He stayed with Seals for the 1935 season and was named the most valuable player of the season.

After making his debut he led the Yankees to a total of nine World Series championships. DiMaggio was also a 13-time MLB All-Star and was a three-time American League MVP. DiMaggio was named to the Major Baseball All-Century Team, and was also inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the year 1955.

Also Read: Young TikToker Makes an Extra $100 From Side Hustles Every Day; Here's Her Experience

He did not have a lot of money in his lifetime but ultimately died super-rich. He made money in baseball but lost most of it, after a lot of failed marriages and bad businesses. He was worth around $200,000 by 1983 lived in a modest Florida `apartment and drove a Toyota. He was in a bad financial state and mostly refrained from using any kind of amenities in his daily life, as he was too afraid to lose all of his money.

Things changed when he met his lawyer Morris Engelberg, after which He handled his money well and even got a raise from the Bowery Bank who were planning to cut their endorsement deal with the celebrity.

DiMaggio was born in Martinez, California on November 25, 1914. His real name is Giuseppe Paolo DiMaggio was the son of a fisherman.

DiMaggio was married to Dorothy Arnold whom he met on the set of Manhattan Merry-Go-Round, in which he had a minor role. He announced his engagement in 1939 and the two were married by 1939. The couple welcomed their first son Joseph Paul DiMaggio Jr. who passed away in 1999. He was later married to Marilyn Monroe. The two did part ways in between but reconciled and were set to remarry. However, Monroe passed away before that could happen.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe Getty Images | Bettmann

Did Joe DiMaggio marry anyone after Marilyn?

No. he never married again.

Who did Joe DiMaggio leave his money to?

He left all his money to his great-grandchildren.

More from MARKETREALIST

Chef Turned Photographer now Earns $134,000 by Clicking Pictures of Food; Here's Why it Worked

Boxer Ricky Hatton Also Battled Drug Addiction and Emerged Triumphant; Here's His Net Worth