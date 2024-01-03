Name Tom Smothers Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Comedy, Acting, Music Date of Birth February 2, 1937 Date of Birth December 26, 2023 Gender Male Profession Comedian, Actor, Musician, Composer Nationality United States of America

Tom Smothers, the renowned American comedian and musician, had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing on December 26, 2023. A significant portion of his wealth was derived from his successful career as one-half of the musical comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, along with Dick Smothers. Their show, "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," achieved massive success in the late 1960s for their audacious political satire and countercultural spirit. Despite CBS's controversial cancellation of the show in 1969, the brothers continued to perform in television, film, and theater.

Tom, along with his brother Dick, initially began a career in folk music but quickly transitioned into comedy. Their performances, marked by spontaneous introductions and witty banter, caught the attention of television audiences. Tom made his television debut on The Steve Allen Show in 1961, followed by an episode of Burke's Law.

The brothers then starred in "The Smothers Brothers Show" from 1965 to 1966 and, in 1967, Tom negotiated creative control for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," a variety show that pushed boundaries by addressing religion, drugs, and sex. The show was eventually canceled due to clashes with CBS censors.

Tom introduced musical acts at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and collaborated with John Lennon on "Give Peace a Chance" in 1969.

Post-"Comedy Hour," Tom remained politically active, contrasting with his more conservative brother Dick. In the 1970s, he criticized Bill Cosby for avoiding political stances. A physical altercation between Cosby and Smothers in 1976 was the climax of their feud.

Tom was also seen in movies such as "Get to Know Your Rabbit" in 1972 and "Serial" in 1980. He also lent his voice to animated specials like "The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas." The Smothers Brothers ventured into commercials and even hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1982. The brothers reunited in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour."

Owned by Tommy of the iconic Smothers Brothers, the Remick Ridge Vineyard is nestled in the Sonoma Mountain AVA. The vineyard is named after his grandfather, Ed Remick. Comprising 11 distinct Cabernet Sauvignon blocks, the 17.6-acre estate boasts organic farming practices.

Notably, the Marcy Block, named after Tommy’s wife, consistently yields a wine known for its bright red cherry aromatics and plush tannins. The vineyard practices an unfiltered winemaking process, ensuring each bottle captures the true essence of Smothers-Remick Ridge.

Tom previously owned the Glen Ellen Mansion, a sprawling 115-acre ranch located in California. The Sonoma County estate, built in 1983, features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, 23 acres of which cover the Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards.

Initially listed for $13 million in 2019, Tom adjusted the asking price to $8.5 million in 2021. Finally, in November 2023, the mansion was successfully sold for $7.2 million.

Tom was born on February 2, 1937, in New York City. He was raised alongside siblings Dick and Sherry. Tom and Dick attended Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach. Both brothers later graduated from San Jose State College.

Tom was married three times. His first marriage was to Stephanie Shorr in 1963. Together, they had a son named Thomas IV. Following their divorce in 1967, he tied the knot with Rochelle Robley in 1974, but they parted ways in 1976. Later, in 1990, he married Marcy Carriker, and the couple had two children.

In 2023, Tom announced in an interview that he had lung cancer, but his prognosis was reported to be good. Unfortunately, he died from the disease at his home on December 26, 2023, at the age of 86.

What was Tom Smothers' cause of death?

Tom Smothers passed away on December 26, 2023, at the age of 86. The cause of death is not known.

What happened between Tom Smothers and Bill Cosby?

Tom Smothers had a feud with comedian Bill Cosby in the 1970s, stemming from political differences. Cosby reportedly punched Smothers in the head during a party at the Playboy Mansion in 1976.

Who owns the Remick Ridge Vineyards?

Established in 1977, Remick Ridge Vineyards is a California vineyard and winery owned and operated by the Smothers Brothers, Tom and Dick.

