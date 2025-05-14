ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'

Viewers were surprised to see a clue about neopronouns on the popular game show.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the clip of the controversial round (Cover image source: Facebook/New York Post)
Screenshots from the clip of the controversial round (Cover image source: Facebook/New York Post)

"Jeopardy!" has been popular for decades, and Ken Jennings has been loved by fans since his days as a contestant, but his stint as a host has been marred by some controversies. He has had to apologize for a sexist clue and comment by another contestant, and there was a lot of speculation about his co-host Mayim Bialik's exit as well. The show also came under fire across social media last year over the inclusion of a clue regarding neopronouns. One of the players, Cris Pannull, faced a clue that read "xem, xyrs, xemself," and when the contestant answered with "What are pronouns?" he was awarded the points. While the show quickly moved forward, conservative viewers of the show took issue with the clue. They blasted the show on social media for allegedly spreading the 'woke pronouns', which many didn't appreciate.

Screenshots showing the controversial moment (Image source: Facebook/New York Post)
Screenshots showing the controversial moment (Image source: Facebook/New York Post)

As Jennings awarded the money to the contestant, he corrected the player, saying, "Those are pronouns, neopronouns."

 

The prefix "neo" means "new," and the pronouns mentioned in the clue are typically used to avoid the traditional pronouns "he" or "she" as per Fox News. While these gender-neutral pronouns have been adopted by people and many platforms, including Instagram, the use of these pronouns is highly contested by the conservative population. 

Thus, such viewers were surprised to see a clue about neopronouns on the popular game show, and they accused it of alienating a large section of the population.

Viewers of "Jeopardy!" took to X (formerly Twitter), questioning the show's choices. "Jeopardy asked about xem/xyrs/xemself 'pronouns' during last night's show. How would you answer this?" @EndWokeness wrote in a post sparking a heated discussion. Followers of the account came up with various jibes to express their outrage. "What is stuff said by stupid woke people?" wrote @realchuckrambo. "What is nonsense?" added @frogman263. 

 

Many vowed to never watch the show again for using the set of neopronouns. "I will answer by not watching Jeopardy ever again," wrote @kellydbelew. "Well, scratch @Jeopardy! Off my watch list. I will watch, with glee, their coming Bud Light-ification," added @KenWNichols1. 

"I’m old school not using no damn pronouns they are two genders male or female what you are born is what you stay," @Black1964Tammy wrote explaining the issue with the clue. "This answer was rough, I am to the right, my spouse is to the left, we watched it together… Hilarity ensued… “Neo” pronouns, Ken says," added, @Jimmy_Deeee.

 

While some social media users blasted the show for "going woke," "Jeopardy!" seemed to get the last laugh. According to Newsweek, the show's Instagram account saw tremendous growth during the backlash.

 

Citing data from the social media analytics website, Social Blade, the publication claimed that the account gained more than 3,000 followers in the days after the episode was aired on TV. It noted that this was a significant increase compared to previous days.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
The expert said, 'in all my years on the Roadshow, it's probably the most exciting find I've had."
1 hour ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
Viewers were surprised to see a clue about neopronouns on the popular game show.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
The co-host didn't let it deter her and she ran to join the contestant in celebration.
3 hours ago
Mark Cuban took a million dollar gamble on this 'Shark Tank' product and it went as expected
NEWS
Mark Cuban took a million dollar gamble on this 'Shark Tank' product and it went as expected
Everyone was surprised when Cuban immediately accepted the counteroffer from the founders.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert revealed the value of her Superman figure
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert revealed the value of her Superman figure
The guest's precious family heirloom held more than just sentimental value.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert notices a hidden detail in family artwork — then guest says it's not for sale
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert notices a hidden detail in family artwork — then guest says it's not for sale
The guest explained an inscription on the artwork before the expert revealed something more.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison makes a sweet profit in an item that was once considered illegal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison makes a sweet profit in an item that was once considered illegal
The item was from prohibition era and that raised eyebrows in the pawn shop.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a cigar box owned by JFK and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a cigar box owned by JFK and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
The extraordinary item once belonged to one of the most dynamic leaders of the U.S.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1896 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1896 painting
The appraiser explained that Remington was one of the most important Western artists of the century
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $2,000 for her grandma's brooch — Rick Harrison pays her $15,000 instead
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $2,000 for her grandma's brooch — Rick Harrison pays her $15,000 instead
Rick Harrison paid the price for having a conscience that didn't let him rip off the guest.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings looked visibly upset after hearing about a champion's personal loss
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings looked visibly upset after hearing about a champion's personal loss
The champion had an amazing winning streak before reaching the Masters Tournament.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after hearing the value of Marvin Gaye's passport
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after hearing the value of Marvin Gaye's passport
The item literally fell into the guest's lap as he was opening a record cover of the artist.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the show after player lost $50,000 due to an outdated phrase
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the show after player lost $50,000 due to an outdated phrase
Alex Puglisi, a first responder from Connecticut, lost out due to a rarely used phrase in the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest broke down after expert revealed the value of lamps gifted by a late friend
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest broke down after expert revealed the value of lamps gifted by a late friend
The guest who inherited the lamps from his late friend was delighted to get the appraisal.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam player who lost $40,000 after failing to solve one obvious letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam player who lost $40,000 after failing to solve one obvious letter
Fans were not happy about the player's failure to complete the obvious phrase.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
The guest was representing a squadron and the item was a regimental jewel.
5 days ago
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
The chicken was so bad that the creator had to take it back to the store.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
The contestant simply didn't realise what he had done even after Harvey's reaction.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
The painting set a record on the show for being one of the most expensive pieces of art.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
The cups were made thousands of years back and so regulations were not an issue as per the expert.
6 days ago