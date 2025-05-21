ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar

The guest later mentioned that her father would be surprised and joked that she might send it back to him.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" isn't just a platform for selling vintage items, but it's also a place where items in the family, that are priceless due to memories attached to them, also get a price tag. One such heirloom was a white Fender Stratocaster guitar that a guest walked in with. The owner of the item, who shared that it ended up with her family by a fluke, was beaming with joy by the end as the show's expert Peter Shaw valued the item at a whopping $48,000.

Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared the interesting story of how her father passed the guitar on to her. "This was given to my father for his 11th birthday in October of 1962. I know that it's a left-handed Fender Stratocaster. I know that it was special-ordered, however, not by my grandfather, who bought it for him, but by somebody else who didn't have the money to pay for it. And so it was available just sort of on a fluke. And that's about all I know," she told Shaw. The guest also had pictures of her father posing with the guitar.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Shaw then took over to explain why the guitar was significant, despite its provenance. "Well, this is a Fender Stratocaster. It was so popular at that time. All the great rock bands of the time, the Ventures, the Beach Boys, they all used this guitar," he explained. Shaw further added that what made the guitar special was that it was a left-handed model, and it had an interesting fingerboard. "It's what we call a slab fingerboard. Later in the year, they changed to a different style of fingerboard. Makes it a little more exceptional," Shaw noted.

He further examined the guitar to check for the serial number and revealed that the item was made in 1962. To further verify its authenticity, the owner also had the brochure, which featured the item as a 1962 model with a price tag of just $289.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

However, Shaw estimated that the item may have cost a bit more as it had some custom elements. "Now, this is what we call a custom-ordered instrument in that the color of the instrument, this Olympic white, was a custom color; it was a special order. And the left-handed would have been a special order," he noted. He further added that the guitar was in near-perfect condition, which also added to its value. "There's very little wear on the instrument at all. This was a very light guitar. Made it very easy to play. These instruments are highly desirable today because of the way they play and the history behind them," Shaw explained. 

Screenshot showing the details of the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the items (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He also noted that since it was a left-handed model, it may be a little harder to sell. Nevertheless, Shaw said that he had consulted with his colleagues and they had arrived at a number. "In this preservation, and you have the original case and everything,  we would put a value at retail of $48,000 on it," Shaw revealed. This left the guest overjoyed as she couldn't stop smiling and chuckling. "Are you serious?" she asked the expert while trying to compose herself. 

 

The appraiser assured her that he was serious and confident of the value. "I'm as excited as you are. It's a great guitar and it's just really fun to see it," Shaw told her. "My dad is going to be very surprised. Maybe I'll sell it back to him," the guest joked in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
The guest later mentioned that her father would be surprised and joked that she might send it back to him.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
The guest who was looking for $300 changed his mind after the artifact got a big appraisal.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
The show's expert turned out to be off by miles as the item was much more significant than he knew.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
Turns out the pages weren't out of any common edition of the Bible but an important one.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
While Harrison was ready to fork up serious cash for the Roman coin, the owner had other ideas.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
Despite the huge offer, the owner of the memorabilia chose to walk out on Harrison.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
NEWS
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
The guest who only knew that the ring was worth $20,000 in the 70s wasn't prepared for the appraisal
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
Courtney White competed on the show with her friends as part of a bragging rights episode.
2 days ago
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
NEWS
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
Miniature construction material maker, Mini Materials, was ironically 'too small' for the Sharks.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
When Harrison came across 'The Book of Mormon' he went out of his way to not lowball it.
2 days ago
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
WALMART
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
Many everyday essentials have been impacted by the recalls issued in the past couple of months.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
Apart from being expensive, the violin held immense sentimental value for the guest as well.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
The Chinese Tang Dynasty Marble Lion, which stunned the expert, fetched a $180,000 appraisal.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
The White SUV was kept hidden from the public eye by Simpson's ex-agent who contacted Rick Harrison
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
NEWS
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
The former Presidential candidate was a one-day champion on the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
Harrison mentioned that Houdini was one of the best performers ever.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
The collection, which was probably bought for about $100, fetched an astounding valuation.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
While the Sharks saw merit in All33's chair, they were choking on its sky-high valuation.
6 days ago