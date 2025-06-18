ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento

The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal and the item alongside the expert (Cover image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal and the item alongside the expert (Cover image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Emotional reactions to appraisal of items with sentimental value attached to them aren't unexpected on "Antiques Roadshow," but a woman was a bit too shocked after learning that her late husband's prized possession was worth six figures. The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris, and while the guest thought very little of it, the show's expert, Jason Preston, revealed that the item was quite significant and worth about $125,000. Hearing this, the guest's jaw dropped before she struggled to speak and breathe.

Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert on the show (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert on the show (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared the incredible story of how the item was made and gifted to her late husband. "It's called '66 Signs of Neon.' The artist is Noah Purifoy. He was an African American who passed away a few years ago in a house fire in the high desert. But in 1965, there were the Watts riots in Los Angeles. It was a terrible, terrible time. And Noah lived and worked in Watts. Well, he was so distressed, he went and gathered up the debris, and this debris consisted of blood, metal, neon, and glass. And it's all fused together. And he made these sculptures, whatever you want to call them. He gave this one to my late husband, who at that time was the assistant director of the California Arts Commission. We got it in 1966. So I've had it now 50 years," she shared with Preston.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Taking over from the guest, Preston explained that the artist was the first African-American full-time student at the Chouinard Institute, now called CalArts, in California. He added that his career began during the 1965 Watts riots, and his first large body of sculpture also came from the debris that he gathered. "And his quote was, 'While it was still smoldering.' Purifoy had been on the Watts Towers Arts Council and was really involved in art in Watts. And so this really shook him and affected him deeply," Preston added.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He explained that the artist took the debris and expressed his frustration with the bias and violence through art and his words. "I think what we have here is an incredibly powerful depiction of the strife and the angst and the violence that came about during the Watts riots. And it's from the burning of buildings that we've got the melted metal that melted together with glass. And I believe his saying that 'and blood' is perhaps metaphorical, but there was a lot of violence and quite a few deaths in the riots," the expert noted.

Screenshot showing the details of the sculpture (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the sculpture (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He further explained that the sculptures in the group were made to show the "66 Signs of Neon," and it wasn't the title of the sculpture, as it was a group. "It was said that you could still smell the burnt wood and metal smell on his sculpture," he noted. "To put Purifoy in the context of importance in African-American art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art dedicated a solo show to him last summer in 2015, and it was so popular it got extended," Preston further added to set up the appraisal. Coming to the estimate, Preston said, "I would advise insuring this for $125,000." This took the guest's breath away as she struggled to speak.

 

"Ah! Ah! Ah! You're kidding me! Really? Really?! Oh, my goodness. Oh, my goodness!" she finally said after taking a deep breath. The appraiser assured her that it was an important piece, and the guest shockingly revealed that she hadn't got the item insured for even one dollar!

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
The guest was flabbergasted to learn the value of her family's most prized possession.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
It wasn't just a coat but a 'grand piece of history' that ended up on Harrison's table.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
The guest who collected the items over 40 years was delighted by the nearly six-figure appraisal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
The guest broke down in tears after finding out that her favorite memorabilia was a rare artifact.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
The guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.
3 days ago
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
NEWS
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
Gibbons was shocked to see the suit that he had lost on an airplane decades ago.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
The guest couldn't believe her ears when she heard that her old gift from a friend was worth $10,000.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
7 days ago