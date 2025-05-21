ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter

The guest who was looking for $300 changed his mind after the artifact got a big appraisal.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest looking at the item (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest looking at the item (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison is seen squeezing out profits with his shrewd negotiation skills on "Pawn Stars" by buying vintage items and collectibles at a low price. But on a rare occasion, Harrison had to pay over double the asking price for a letter written by the renowned poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The owner of the item, Douglas, initially asked for $300, but when the show's expert appraised the letter at $1,500, he changed his mind. In the end, Harrison sealed the deal by paying $700 for the letter. 

Screenshot showing the guest presenting the item to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest presenting the item to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Douglas shared how he got the item decades ago and why he wanted to sell it. "I got this in the mid-'70s. I went to an auction. There was this table just full of what looked to me to be junk. In that group of stuff was this letter and a photograph already framed. I bid $20 on it. My kids aren't interested in it. So I may as well see what I can get for it here at the pawn shop," he said in his interview. 

Harrison acknowledged that the item was significant as it was from one of the greatest American poets. "We live in such a different society now. In the 19th century, poetry was so important and really was. I mean, the guy who wrote poems was as big as a huge author or a really big actor. And he was really a superstar back then. This is the guy who, when he passed away, they put a statue, or a bust, or something like that in Westminster Abbey in England," Harrison noted.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to Douglas (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to Douglas (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison then asked the guest about the asking price, and Douglas told him that he was looking for $300. Citing concerns that the item may not be written by the poet himself, Harrison called in his expert, Steve, to authenticate it. Steve acknowledged that the item could be of great significance if it were the real deal. "In all honesty, this guy's really sought after. This is really neat, you know, if it checks out. I love it," he told Harrison. He then examined the letter to look for ink marks that would verify the period it was written in.

Screenshot showing Steve examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Steve examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"It kind of looks like it starts off pretty strong.  But the more I'm moving along here, you see how it gets very faint towards the end? So he's using a quill to write it. As the ink's running out. And he's running out of quill. No doubt about the ink on here," the expert noted.

He then moved on to another good sign, which was the signature of the poet. Steve matched the writing with other authentic letters and confirmed that the item was the real deal. Coming to the appraisal, he estimated that the letter could be worth about $1,500, about five times more than what Douglas was looking for.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once the expert left, Harrison got down to the negotiations, asking Douglas if he still wanted $300 for it.  "That's in the past. I have a little more information now. I don't think $300 is going to do it for me. I would sure like to see $900 for it," the guest said in response. Harrison then offered him $700, saying that he got the item authenticated for the guest, making the offer more than fair. Douglas accepted the offer and walked away with more than double the money he initially expected.

 

"$700 isn't $900, but, you know, it's okay. It's a whole lot more than 300. I may go back home and dig through the closets again and see what I can find," the guest said in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
The guest later mentioned that her father would be surprised and joked that she might send it back to him.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
The guest who was looking for $300 changed his mind after the artifact got a big appraisal.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
The show's expert turned out to be off by miles as the item was much more significant than he knew.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
Turns out the pages weren't out of any common edition of the Bible but an important one.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for a Roman coin but the guest wasn't impressed
While Harrison was ready to fork up serious cash for the Roman coin, the owner had other ideas.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
Despite the huge offer, the owner of the memorabilia chose to walk out on Harrison.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
NEWS
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
The guest who only knew that the ring was worth $20,000 in the 70s wasn't prepared for the appraisal
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
Courtney White competed on the show with her friends as part of a bragging rights episode.
2 days ago
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
NEWS
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
Miniature construction material maker, Mini Materials, was ironically 'too small' for the Sharks.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
When Harrison came across 'The Book of Mormon' he went out of his way to not lowball it.
2 days ago
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
WALMART
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
Many everyday essentials have been impacted by the recalls issued in the past couple of months.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
Apart from being expensive, the violin held immense sentimental value for the guest as well.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
The Chinese Tang Dynasty Marble Lion, which stunned the expert, fetched a $180,000 appraisal.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
The White SUV was kept hidden from the public eye by Simpson's ex-agent who contacted Rick Harrison
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
NEWS
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
The former Presidential candidate was a one-day champion on the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
Harrison mentioned that Houdini was one of the best performers ever.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
The collection, which was probably bought for about $100, fetched an astounding valuation.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
While the Sharks saw merit in All33's chair, they were choking on its sky-high valuation.
6 days ago