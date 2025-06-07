ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it

When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison holding 007's credit card (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison holding 007's credit card (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Movie memorabilia is quickly becoming a favorite among collectors, as they grow nostalgic about classics that are now decades old. It's not surprising that movie props and other items related to Hollywood are making their way to "Pawn Stars," and one of those happened to be James Bond's credit card. When Rick Harrison received the item in the mail, he was over the moon to hold it in his hands. The card, which was made for the 2006 film "Casino Royale," was too cool for Harrison to let go, thus, he made sure he bought it for $1,100. 

Screenshot showing Harrison holding James Bond's Credit Card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison holding James Bond's Credit Card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison received an unusual package in his famous pawn shop, and inside it was a Visa credit card. Upon reading the letter, Harrison realized that it was from one of his customers named Dan, who had sent the card for Harrison to look at and possibly make a deal. Harrison then rang up Dan on his laptop to find out more about the 'uber cool' item. Dan shared that he got the card from a collector, and he thought that it would be a perfect item for the pawn shop. "I love James Bond movies. Casino Royale was the first time Daniel Craig played 007, and I thought he did an amazing job. I actually really liked him," Harrison said.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller over a call (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller over a call (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The pawn boss then went on to geek out by sharing a brief history of James Bond novels and how an endorsement from JFK led to the making of the first film. "It's amazing. I love it. How much do you want for it?" Harrison asked the seller. Dan told him that he was looking to get $1,200. 

Screenshot showing the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison then called in his expert, Hope M. Parrish, a Hollywood Property Master, to make sure the card was the real deal. Upon looking at the card, Parrish told Harrison that she watched the film, and the only time the card was visible was in the opening scene where 007 goes to the hotel on the island. "When he's handing her the card, I couldn't understand why it was so dark on the back. But now, I know why because there is no information back there," she explained.

She further noted that the card was a 007 and the expiration date was also   07/07. "I do know when we were doing product placement for Visa cards, the companies would actually give us a one-year expiration date. They didn't give us the five years that you get with a normal card, and Casino Royale came out in 2006, and it's a 2007 expiration date. It is kind of coincident that is 07/07," she added.

Screenshot showing the expert looking at the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert looking at the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

She confirmed that the card had all the signs of being an authentic prop, but there may be more than one. Coming to the appraisal, the expert also estimated that the card would be worth $1,200. "I think anything with Daniel Craig is going to be going up in value. If you can get it for a good price. I think that this will be a worthy prop," she told Harrison. 

Once the expert left, Harrison called Dan to make a deal. The pawn shop boss told Dan that the expert thought the asking price was fair, but he needed to make money on it, so he made an offer of $1,100. "I'm not gonna pay retail for it. I don't pay retail for anything," he said. Since the offer wasn't too far from the asking price, Dan accepted the deal.

 

In the end, Harrison said that he would celebrate the deal with a "Martini, shaken, not stirred". "Wonder if they'll take this card," he joked.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
Seacrest kept teasing the player and the fans about finally crowining a million dollar winner.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
While the seller came in with a huge asking price, there was one big problem with the collection.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
The appraisal turned out to be 10 times the price that the guest had paid for it.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
The dress from the Oscar-winning film, "Some Like It Hot," got a six-figure appraisal on the show.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
The Batman Utility Belt from the 60's turned out be a sought-after toy.
1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
NEWS
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the hood ornament was created by renowned artist Harriet Frishmuth.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when he saw one of the Holy Grails of American history.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
This was the first time that Harrison had come across an IndyCar on sale.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
Cuban was against a royalty deal offered by his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
The collection of 11 national championship rings was from the UConn Women's Basketball dynasty.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans alleged that the show is using increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Rounds.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
The guest had endured a lot of criticism for buying the prints at even such a low price.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
6 days ago
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
NEWS
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
7 days ago
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
NEWS
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
7 days ago