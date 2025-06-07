'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it

When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.

Movie memorabilia is quickly becoming a favorite among collectors, as they grow nostalgic about classics that are now decades old. It's not surprising that movie props and other items related to Hollywood are making their way to "Pawn Stars," and one of those happened to be James Bond's credit card. When Rick Harrison received the item in the mail, he was over the moon to hold it in his hands. The card, which was made for the 2006 film "Casino Royale," was too cool for Harrison to let go, thus, he made sure he bought it for $1,100.

Screenshot showing Harrison holding James Bond's Credit Card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison received an unusual package in his famous pawn shop, and inside it was a Visa credit card. Upon reading the letter, Harrison realized that it was from one of his customers named Dan, who had sent the card for Harrison to look at and possibly make a deal. Harrison then rang up Dan on his laptop to find out more about the 'uber cool' item. Dan shared that he got the card from a collector, and he thought that it would be a perfect item for the pawn shop. "I love James Bond movies. Casino Royale was the first time Daniel Craig played 007, and I thought he did an amazing job. I actually really liked him," Harrison said.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller over a call (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The pawn boss then went on to geek out by sharing a brief history of James Bond novels and how an endorsement from JFK led to the making of the first film. "It's amazing. I love it. How much do you want for it?" Harrison asked the seller. Dan told him that he was looking to get $1,200.

Screenshot showing the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison then called in his expert, Hope M. Parrish, a Hollywood Property Master, to make sure the card was the real deal. Upon looking at the card, Parrish told Harrison that she watched the film, and the only time the card was visible was in the opening scene where 007 goes to the hotel on the island. "When he's handing her the card, I couldn't understand why it was so dark on the back. But now, I know why because there is no information back there," she explained.

She further noted that the card was a 007 and the expiration date was also 07/07. "I do know when we were doing product placement for Visa cards, the companies would actually give us a one-year expiration date. They didn't give us the five years that you get with a normal card, and Casino Royale came out in 2006, and it's a 2007 expiration date. It is kind of coincident that is 07/07," she added.

Screenshot showing the expert looking at the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

She confirmed that the card had all the signs of being an authentic prop, but there may be more than one. Coming to the appraisal, the expert also estimated that the card would be worth $1,200. "I think anything with Daniel Craig is going to be going up in value. If you can get it for a good price. I think that this will be a worthy prop," she told Harrison.

Once the expert left, Harrison called Dan to make a deal. The pawn shop boss told Dan that the expert thought the asking price was fair, but he needed to make money on it, so he made an offer of $1,100. "I'm not gonna pay retail for it. I don't pay retail for anything," he said. Since the offer wasn't too far from the asking price, Dan accepted the deal.

In the end, Harrison said that he would celebrate the deal with a "Martini, shaken, not stirred". "Wonder if they'll take this card," he joked.