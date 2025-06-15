'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items

The guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.

No matter how surprised people are after learning about an item's value on "Antiques Roadshow," they'll still hold on to things that have a lot of sentimental value attached. That was clear when the daughters of NFL Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend, Henry Jordan, brought in their dad's memorabilia to be evaluated by the show's expert, Jasmani Francis. While the expert estimated that the value of the collection, which included his last NFL Championship Ring and first Super Bowl Ring, was between $75,000 and $200,000, the guests were sure that the items held much sentimental value for them.

Screenshot showing the different items in the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the daughters of the legend shared the incredible story of their father's career and the items they brought. "Our dad died in 1977, and after he died, my mom split up the jewelry amongst us. He was a defensive tackle, and at the time, he was the smallest defensive tackle in the NFL. He has a lot of cards out there, and they all say something different, but he was maybe 6'2" on a good day," they shared. One of them added that he was known for his incredible speed and agile defensive tackles.

They further added that Jordan was also known for his public speaking engagements and his wit. "He was a very funny man. One of the famous things that he's known for saying is, 'Lombardi treats us all the same-- like dogs,'" one of the daughters recalled. Coming to the items, they explained that they bought a championship ring in 1961 when the Green Bay Packers won. "At the same time, the wives received a companion ring, which is this one right here," one of them pointed out.

Screenshot showing the guests talking about their father (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

They added that in 1965, the team won again, and the championship ring was included in the collection. "And that was called a World Championship ring," they said. "In 1966, they won again, and that was when they changed it to Super Bowl I, and that is this ring right here. They also won again, the third year in 1967, for Super Bowl II. And so they had a three-peat, and people just forget because this ring here is not called Super Bowl," one of them explained. Taking over, Francis noted that the collection included the last NFL Championship ring and the first Super Bowl ring. "And in the middle, you have a charm that's a combination of what exactly?" he asked. One of the sisters then explained that when the team won, the wives of the players received a charm, which was a bracelet. "It has different years for all the different divisional championships. Or this one here is an Outstanding Lineman in 1962. This one is a medallion that says on the back, 'Seven-Time All-Pro, Five-Time Pro Bowl,'" they noted.

Screenshot showing a close up of the rings and the charms (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Francis then asked the guest if the items were worn by the legend. The guests shared that he wore the items all the time, and he wore each one of the rings until he got a new one. "Once he got Super Bowl II, that is the one that he wore all the time," one of them shared. Noting that Jordan had one of the most prolific careers in the NFL, Francis added that he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. When he asked the guests if they knew anything about the items' value, they said, "No, not at all. A lot of sentimental value." Francis then went on to share two different appraisals for the collection. "At auction, combined, this would bring $75,000 to $100,000," he said.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"We think the insurance value is between $150,000 to $200,000. As you said, you really can't value it. The sentimental value is enormous," Francis went on to add. Nevertheless, the guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.

In the end, Francis thanked the guests for bringing in the incredible collection and told them that he got excited as soon as he saw them come in.