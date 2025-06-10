ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup

The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
The expert explaining to the guest what her cup really was (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)
The expert explaining to the guest what her cup really was (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

Even the simplest items passed down in the family not only hold a special place in people's hearts, but some of those may also hold significant monetary value. "Antiques Roadshow" is one platform where people discover how much such heirlooms are worth, along with fascinating stories behind them. One guest found out that a "Princess Cup," which her husband had left to her, was not a cup at all. What appeared like a cup with holes was actually an Ottoman zarf that was used to hold coffee cups. Irrespective of the function, it was found to be worth more than $5,000, and the overjoyed guest nearly broke down thinking how her late husband would have reacted.

Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared that the item had been a mystery in her family as she and her husband, who inherited the item, didn't know much about it. "It is something that my husband and I inherited from his aunt. Aunt Jean and her husband lived in Eureka, and they did a lot of collecting and collecting art glass, and this was in her collection," she shared with the expert, David Walker. 

She further noted that they called it a "princess cup," and it was one of her husband's favorite things in the world. "I believe he called it a princess cup because probably his aunt called it a princess cup," she shared. She further added that it was her late husband's birthday today, which made it ever so special. "I just feel like it's all meant to be, that we're here with one of his favorite things, and I'm going to find out what it truly is," she said. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Walker then took over to explain the real story behind the special item. The expert noted that the cup had a lot of holes in it, and it is known as Zarf. "It's a very unusual-sounding word, but it's coming from the Arabic for 'envelope,'" Walker noted. The appraiser further explained that the cup once acted as a holder for a glass typically used for coffee. "Coffee was introduced into Istanbul in the mid-16th century, and it's an Ottoman zarf. The Ottoman Empire spread across the Near East. It incorporated Syria, parts of Iran, Iraq, and so on, until the Ottoman Empire fell in the 1920s. And so this was made during the Ottoman Empire, probably towards the end of the 19th century," Walker explained.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest who was already amazed was further delighted when Walker revealed that the item was made of 18-karat gold, and it had been enameled. "It also has a profusion of these old mine-cut diamonds," he noted. He added that for a coffee cup, the item was exceptionally beautiful, and there was a reason behind it. "The reason being is that just with tea, and with other drinking cultures across the world, coffee was seen as something that was still imbued with a lot of ceremony," Walker explained. "This would have probably been used, even though it is such a luxury, high-status thing," he added.

Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source : YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source :YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the appraisal, the expert claimed that at auction, the item could sell for between $3,000 and $5,000. This left the guest stunned, and she broke into laughter. "Wow. I'm... really surprised. Pat would be so happy," she said before breaking down nearly into tears.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
1 day ago
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
The member complained that the store had half-eaten boxes of food on the shelves for customers.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
The owner of Michael Jordan's three rookie cards from 1986 to 1987, who got them for $12, was hoping to get $1,000 for the set.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
The ring with a rare Kashmir Sapphire turned out to be worth a lot more than the guest anticipated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
The host once again got candid to open up about one of his greatest fears.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
The expert appraised all designs based on which celebrity wore them and when.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
Seacrest kept teasing the player and the fans about finally crowining a million dollar winner.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
While the seller came in with a huge asking price, there was one big problem with the collection.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
The appraisal turned out to be 10 times the price that the guest had paid for it.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
The dress from the Oscar-winning film, "Some Like It Hot," got a six-figure appraisal on the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
The Batman Utility Belt from the 60's turned out be a sought-after toy.
4 days ago
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
NEWS
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the hood ornament was created by renowned artist Harriet Frishmuth.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.
6 days ago