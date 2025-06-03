ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it

The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the pendant watch and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the pendant watch and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The sentimental value attached to an item on "Antiques Roadshow" is far more than any appraisal it could get. This was proved by the owner of a magnificent 'Tiffany & Co. Pendant Watch' made by Patek Philippe, who refused to put it up for auction despite the show's expert, Kevin Zavian, telling her that it could bring over $10,000. The guest stated that the sentimental value of the item was too much to let it go. 

Screenshot showing the expert examining the watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the old episode of the PBS show, the guest brought the item to the Boston, MA show. "What I've brought in is a pendant watch that was my husband's grandmother's. I've kept the necklace part of it separate and worn it many times. I don't wear the watch very often," she told Zavian. She further showed a previous appraisal of the item from 1968, which valued the watch at $1,250. 

"When I was reading, it talks about the pearls being 'Oriental'. That's an old term, and what it means, though, is that they're natural pearls," Zavian explained. He noted that the pearls went all around the necklace and the pendant watch, and each of them was a precious natural pearl that occurred in nature without human intervention. He further added that inside the pendant, there was a special type of enamel which was also of value. "They do engraving on the metal and then they put the translucent and enamel on top of the engraving," Zavian explained. 

Screenshot showing the details of the pendant watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the pendant watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He further explained that the metal used in the item was platinum, as it gave it a blue sheen. "Now, it happens to be signed Tiffany & Company, and on top of that, when we open up the back of the watch, it gets even better," he told the guest. He then revealed that the watch was made by the famed luxury watchmaker, Patek Phillipe. "I've learned that through the Antiques Roadshow," the guest exclaimed, referring to the several high appraisals of Patek Phillipe watches on the show.

She then asked Zavian if she should put the chain back and make it as it was originally. The expert told her that she had to do it as it would bring a lot of value to it. He added that the jeweler who separated the item did it beautifully, as he didn't solder the link and kept it open for re-linking. He showed what the item would look like if it were put back together and said the guest would need to wear it out with the watch in the future.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the appraisal, Zavian asked the owner if she had a number in mind. The guest said that she was expecting it to be more than $1,250. The appraiser then noted that a few years ago, the watch would have been worth $3,000 to $5,000 or even $4,000 to $6,000. However, in the current market, at auction, the item was easily worth $8,000 to $10,000. While the number was high, the owner made it clear that it wasn't for sale. "It's not going," she said. 

 

In the end, the appraiser noted that it wasn't the first time that a guest refused to sell a family heirloom. He still thanked the owner for bringing the item out to the show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
9 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
Cuban was against a royalty deal offered by his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.
21 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
The collection of 11 national championship rings was from the UConn Women's Basketball dynasty.
22 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans alleged that the show is using increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Rounds.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
The guest had endured a lot of criticism for buying the prints at even such a low price.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
2 days ago
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
NEWS
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
2 days ago
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
NEWS
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue with Seacrest not reminding the players of one crucial element.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
When Rick Harrison's side kick bought King Booker's boots, he had to make sure it was the real deal.
4 days ago
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Turns out the Hollywood star is quite the fan of former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
4 days ago
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Harrison bagged one of Jabbar's personal items and a chance to go to a Lakers game with him
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
Recently, the Bonus Round of the show has featured many old phrases that led to heartbreaking losses.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
The show got close to hitting the record of the longest Bonus Round losing streak.
5 days ago
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
NEWS
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
With four offers on the table, the founders of Bucket Golf smartly got a deal that they wanted.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
When the Holy Grail toy came up to Harrison's table, he wasn't willing to let it go.
7 days ago