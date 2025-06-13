ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'

While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the guest talking to the expert on the BBC show (Cover image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest talking to the expert on the BBC show (Cover image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)

It's very rare to get a million-dollar appraisal for an item on "Antiques Roadshow," which is why it's surprising when someone doesn't want to part with such an item. Putting sentimental value over monetary worth, one guest refused to let her family heirloom go even for £1 million (~$1.3 million). The guest shared the incredible story of the 19th-century diamond brooch and how it survived the atrocities of World War 2. In the end, the appraiser John Benjamin did his duty of sharing an estimated value of the brooch, which was about £1,000 to £1,500, but he acknowledged that its true value can't be gauged realistically, given its history. 

Screenshot showing the details of the brooch (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the details of the brooch (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)

The episode of the brooch caught the appraiser's eye as it was a remarkable piece of jewelry covered in diamonds. When he looked closely, he found the number 56, which indicated that it had links to Soviet Russia. "The star itself, which is a typical design of the 19th Century, is set with a cluster of white stones, which are diamonds," he explained to the guest. He then asked the guest to share the story of how she acquired the item. He told the guest it was an extraordinary item to have and thanked her for bringing it in, as seen in the video available here.

The owner shared that it was her grandmother's brooch, which had survived Germany's invasion of Poland in 1939. She shared that after 10 days of the invasion, the Russians entered the country from the East, and her family was caught in the middle. “They were trying to reach an aunt's house in Warsaw, Poland, but they were arrested en route by the army. They were accused of being spies and, without trial or any evidence, they were sentenced to five years of hard labor in Siberia," she told Benjamin. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)

This astonished the expert, who couldn't believe that the guest's family was sentenced to five years of hard labor for doing nothing. The guest added that when her family arrived in the prisoner camp, the men and women were separated, and her grandmother never saw her father again. "For the next couple of years, my grandmother and her mother were moved from camp to camp, and all of their possessions were stolen from them," she shared.

She explained that her grandmother kept the brooch hidden in her cardigan, which she treated like a rag to pretend that it didn't have any value. "It's the only thing left of their life in Poland before the war," she added. She further told the expert that she never intended to sell the item and would eventually pass it on to her daughter, who would carry it forward. "You could tell me it was worth £1 million and I still wouldn't sell it," she said. 

Screenshot showing the guest refusing to sell the item ever (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest refusing to sell the item ever (Image source: BBC/Antiques Roadshow)

Despite the guest's assertion, Benjamin went on to share the appraisal to fulfill his duty. Explaining that the brooch was made of gold & silver and was studded with diamonds, he told the guest that it would be worth around £1,000 to £1,500 (~$1,300 to $2,000)  in the market. However, he added that the item's value went far beyond his appraisal as the piece connected them with the past.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
50 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
18 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
19 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
21 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
The member complained that the store had half-eaten boxes of food on the shelves for customers.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
The owner of Michael Jordan's three rookie cards from 1986 to 1987, who got them for $12, was hoping to get $1,000 for the set.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
The ring with a rare Kashmir Sapphire turned out to be worth a lot more than the guest anticipated.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
The host once again got candid to open up about one of his greatest fears.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
The expert appraised all designs based on which celebrity wore them and when.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
5 days ago