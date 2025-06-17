'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture

The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.

Guests who bring artifacts to "Antiques Roadshow" may not have an accurate idea of how much their items are worth, but they surely have an eye for valuable art. Thanks to that, a guest who works as an art teacher was able to pick out a sculpture by Harry Bertoia from her items that her parents left behind. In the end, the show's expert, Meredith Hilferty, revealed that it was a great pick as the item was worth a whopping $30,000.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest brought a unique sculpture that also worked as a wind chime. "I brought this sculpture. It's sort of like a wind chime; it makes noise. It was from my parents. When my father died, it was always at their house. And then, after my mother died many years later, my brothers and I divided things up," she told Hilferty. She added that when they were dividing the items, her brothers weren't interested in the sculpture, but she, being an art teacher, liked it a lot.

"And so, I got it. And then one year, I saw something similar on Antiques Roadshow, and I wrote down the name and I looked him up on the internet and... My cousin and I applied for these tickets, thinking that if I got here, I would bring the sculpture," she explained. "I had it on my porch, and my dogs; their tail would hit it, and it would make noise. And my cousin kept saying, 'You have it on the porch? You better get it off the porch.' And finally, I said, 'It's off the porch,'" she added.

Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Hilferty then took over to shed some light on the artist and the significance of the sculpture. She explained that it was created by Harry Bertoia, an Italian artist who came to the U.S. in 1930. "He came to Detroit and was awarded a scholarship to the Cranbrook Academy of Art. He eventually moved to Barto, Pennsylvania. He opened a big studio there in a barn, and he also took a job designing chairs for Florence Knoll. So, he was originally really known as a furniture designer. That's how he kind of made a living," she explained.

She then added that over time, the artist's sculptures gained traction, and today, that is what he is best known for. "This is made of beryllium copper. It's most likely from the mid-1960s, which is when he was doing this type of work. And this is from his 'Sonambient' series," she shared, talking about the item. Hilferty further noted that the guest's item is visually stunning, and "very exact and precise." "These beryllium rods really took inspiration from the wheat fields that he experienced when he was a boy in Italy," she added.

Screenshot showing the expert moving the rods of the sculpture (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Demonstrating the kinetic features of the sculpture, the appraiser gave the rods a whirl to bring out the music of the chime. Coming to the appraisal, Hilferty noted that the item wasn't signed, but that was common for most of the artist's sculptures. "Well, this-size work, a 'Sonambient' sculpture by Harry Bertoia, at auction, we would estimate this today at $20,000 to $30,000," she said.

The guest was shocked and beyond happy to learn that her choice had so much worth. "Wow, pretty good. Almost get choked up. That's pretty exciting!" she said in response to the appraisal.

In the end, Hilferty told the guest that the sculpture was made from the finest of materials before thanking her for bringing it to the show.